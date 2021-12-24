Sue Knutson: We’re losing the battle against caregiver burnout

In 30 years working in long-term care, I have never experienced such difficulty hiring enough staff to care for our residents at Samaritan Bethany.

As a profession, we’re losing more caregivers than we’re gaining with each passing month. In August 2021, there were 2,000 more staff resignations than new hires at long-term care settings across Minnesota. My team recently lost 10 staff members in the span of three weeks.

Amid the ongoing battle against COVID-19, caregivers are quitting in record numbers and finding new jobs in retail and other industries. Unless policymakers act swiftly to address this escalating disaster, the long-term care profession will buckle, and seniors will have nowhere to turn for the care they need.

Many senior care providers are already limiting admissions due to the caregiver shortage. Lack of staff recently forced Samaritan Bethany to close an entire 25-bed floor of our building. Families are coming to us seeking a place for their loved one, only to be turned away. It’s not that we don’t want to care for the seniors who need our care; we just don’t have the staff.

Certainly, we have taken a few steps in the right direction, including the governor and Legislature supporting emergency staffing and financial incentives to encourage caregivers to stay in the field. Going forward, we must work together to find solutions that will last.

Increasing wages for caregivers is critical to build a well-staffed workforce. The skilled professionals who care for the seniors in our community deserve a living wage so they can provide for their families.

Unfortunately, senior care providers can’t simply raise our rates to increase wages for caregivers. The Minnesota Legislature sets the Medicaid rates, which ultimately sets the rates that nursing homes can charge.

Further, long-term care facilities must wait up to 21 months before being reimbursed by the state of Minnesota for the actual cost of services we provide to residents. No business could survive indefinitely if they are waiting 21 months to get paid for their services or products. Well, it’s unsustainable for senior care, too.

At Samaritan Bethany, we aren’t giving up. In fact, we’re working hard to be more creative with the benefits we can offer. We started a food pantry for our staff, many of whom are single moms. We also offer financial incentives for staff members who recruit others. But the best thing we could do is raise their wages, and I urge lawmakers to help us by raising Medicaid rates. Until caregivers are properly recognized and rewarded, they will continue to burn out and move on.

Nowadays, when I speak to our staff, I can see their exhaustion. With fewer colleagues, they’re working harder than ever to ensure quality care for all of our residents. While the work can be challenging, getting to be part of the daily lives of older adults and making a difference in their lives is a source of pride for all of us. Each of them has a heart for our residents and a heart for the work. They’re truly irreplaceable — but they will reach a breaking point. It’s already happening.

Growing old is a privilege we hope we all enjoy. Soon, if we’re lucky, we will all be older and needing the same services our seniors need today. But those services won’t exist without dedicated caregivers. Now is the time to ensure they will be there for all of us.

Sue Knutson is mission leader and CEO for Samaritan Bethany, in Rochester.

