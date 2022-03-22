Susan Waughtal: Is it necessary to cut down so many public trees?

There is a whole lot of deforestation going on right now in our neck of the woods (if you can still call it that after all the woods are gone). Every time I leave home in any direction, I am heartbroken to see more trees cut down.

Taking the back road to Menards, on 65th Street Northwest, a new school is being built and the road is being greatly widened and paved. Understandable — some trees have to go to widen the road, I guess.

When I hedd west on 60th Avenue Northwest toward County Road 4, where they are replacing and then straightening out a weird jog in the road, they have removed all the trees on both sides of the road and chopped down an entire small forest. Understandable, I guess; the road must be straight and fast! Right?

Then there is the north side of 75th Street Northwest, from Highway 52 to all the way through Douglas. I knew they were planning to clear all trees along the power lines on the south side of 75th, but there are no power lines on the north side.

An Olmsted County truck was pulled over, so I stopped to ask why they were cutting all those trees on the north side? They told me for road resurfacing next year. No, the road won’t be widened — they are constantly maintaining the right of way, they told me. This I do not understand at all: Most of those trees are way on the far side of the ditch, and as you get to Douglas, they are the front yard trees that provide shade to a lot of south-facing houses. Check out the stumps — some of those trees are more than 100 years old.

Tree removal has left some areas with a barren appearance. Contributed / Susan Waughtal

Our farm is on the south side of 75th Street, where all the trees are being removed for 30 feet on either side of the power line. This is arguably important, but it is still devastating. People’s Energy Co-op informed us that tree work would happen along our property in January, removing almost every bit of vegetation. (We talked them into leaving a huge black cherry tree that blossoms outside our bedroom window.)

As much as I dread seeing all those trees go, especially the Norway pines, I hope they do it soon because I have hundreds of native plantings arriving in a few weeks to replace them. I can’t bear the idea of a barren stretch of chopped-off trees along our farm.

Sometimes I just hate human “progress.” It is going to take many decades to replace all those mature trees, not to mention cost a lot to plant and grow them, during a time when people are beginning to appreciate how important trees are to mitigating climate change. Plus, there is the cost to taxpayers to remove so many perfectly wonderful trees.

I wish they could be more selective, just removing hazardous trees, infected ash trees , and perhaps invasive species, instead of destroying every tree!

Susan Waughtal is an artist and co-owner of Squash Blossom Farm .