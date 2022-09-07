SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, September 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

The nuanced political views among diverse Latino voters are overlooked

Not surprisingly, this lack of engagement, compounded by disinformation, has diminished Latino voters’ ability to evaluate candidates and make informed decisions.

OPED-LATINO-VOTERS-COMMENTARY-LA
Taylor Situmul, 5, holds a small U.S. flag during a demonstration outside the Los Angeles Federal Detention Center on Aug. 26, 2020. Situmul was separated from his parents by immigration authorities earlier this year.
Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS
Opinion by Janet Murguía And Héctor Sánchez Barba
September 07, 2022 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

During a time that has brought the shock of the Uvalde mass shooting, restrictions on reproductive rights, and climate-related disasters, a large national poll of Latino voters found that their priorities have experienced a significant shift. For example, abortion is now among the top five issues for Latino voters for the first time ever. Worries about gun violence and crime, healthcare and abortion are rising dramatically. Jobs and the rising cost of living, as in the past, also remain priorities.

As the second-largest group of voting-age Americans, with many not solidly aligned with either party, Latino voters can be a powerful and stabilizing force in American politics. But misconceptions about this diverse and multiracial voting community persist. This has led to ineffective engagement with these voters, who already face increasing obstacles on the path to the voting booth.

Also Read
thomas-sears-20220901
Columns
Cal Thomas: She's winsome, but also tough
Winsome Sears is now the second most powerful office holder in Virginia and the first female lieutenant governor. She can charm when necessary, but her boldness in discussing controversial issues reveals a backbone other Republicans should emulate.
September 07, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
Opinion FSA.png
Columns
First Five: The wrongness of letting government tell us to 'shut up — or else'
There may be no worse assault on our freedom of speech than a law that would permit the government to tell us to “shut up” when it comes to discussion and debate on a major social issue of our time — and to punish us if we don’t.
September 06, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Gene Policinski / Freedom Forum
Load More

Attempts to put Latino voters in an “either/or” box have consistently led to oversimplifications and mistaken assumptions about this community. The poll released by our organizations provides a trove of new data to show the nuanced views too often ignored in politics.

For instance, the survey respondents highly value self-reliance, but also believe that government has an important role to play in ensuring a level playing field. We found that Latinos tend to reject taking away people’s rights. On abortion, for example, 75% agree that no matter their own personal beliefs, it’s wrong to make abortion illegal and to take that choice away from others (this includes 76% of Catholics and 68% of non-Catholic Christians). On gun violence and crime, 72% of Latino voters were concerned about easy access to guns, and 60% say that elected officials need to find a way to put an end to school shootings. Inflation and jobs that don’t pay enough to make ends meet are top issues that Latinos want elected officials to address.

Given these priorities, it is not surprising the poll found that two-thirds of Latinos see greater alignment with the Democratic Party, with one-third favoring the Republican Party. This is in line with how Latinos have historically voted. Republicans have gained some ground, which they lost in elections in the last two decades, but there’s little evidence to support the current talk of a major shift to the Republican Party among Latino voters overall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet neither party should take comfort from the recent poll results. The fact that Latinos are overwhelmingly concerned about inflation and the economy is a warning to Democrats who control the White House and Congress. And Republicans should be alarmed that continued GOP silence or endorsement of white supremacy is a big negative for Latino voters. Some 84% of these voters say it is important to them for elected officials and other leaders to speak out against hate groups, and 55% say they could not vote for a candidate supported by white supremacist/nationalist groups.

Both parties fall below previous peaks in Latino support. A big reason is limited long-term engagement with these voters, with more than two-thirds of voters reporting no contact from either party, including in many battleground states. Not surprisingly, this lack of engagement, compounded by disinformation, has diminished Latino voters’ ability to evaluate candidates and make informed decisions.

To fill this gap, our organizations have joined forces in a multistate partnership, bringing together the largest national Latino field electoral operation and a network of community-based organizations and programs serving millions of Latinos annually to expand civic participation. This extensive $15-million civic engagement effort will work with Latino voters in eight states: Arizona, California, Georgia, Florida, Nevada, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Texas. This year the partnership aims to register over 100,000 voters and to reach out to the nearly 2 million voters whom we connected with in 2020 to prevent voter drop-off this year.

This effort, of course, does not absolve political parties from their obligation to do better, particularly given pervasive underinvestment in Latino civic participation.

At a time when this country is experiencing unprecedented challenges to democracy, we need to join forces to defeat those seeking to undermine our power to advance solutions. We are not alone in this commitment, but it’s time for Democrats and Republicans to make engaging with Latino voters a central priority.

Janet Murguía is the president and CEO of UnidosUS, and Héctor Sánchez Barba is the executive director and CEO of Mi Familia Vota.

©2022 Los Angeles Times
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-US-RUSSIA-CHINA-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Daniel R. DePetris: The US, Russia and China need to talk. They’re not, and that’s dangerous
Competition should not lead to conflict. But it’s hard to envision the world’s major powers averting it without pragmatic communication.
September 06, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Daniel R. DePetris
OPED-YGLESIAS-COLUMN-LA
Columns
Matthew Yglesias: College tuition is too high, but it isn’t actually rising
If there’s anything fans and foes of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness initiative can agree on, it’s that it doesn’t do anything to address the real issue: the ever-rising cost of college and attendant accumulation of debt.
September 06, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Yglesias
goldberg-studentdebt-20220930
Columns
Jonah Goldberg: Biden's plan to cancel student loan debt is anything but progressive
President Biden's plan to cancel billions in federal student loan debt is like a pinata: You can attack it from any angle and find some reward. In short, people making less than $125,000 will get $10,000 of their debt forgiven, no strings attached. Recipients of needs-based Pell Grants will see up to $20,000 erased.
September 05, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jonah Goldberg
A white pickup pulls a trailer of straw with a man on it and next to it a woman carrying a bale of straw walks behind a red baler and green tractor.
Columns
Vintage equipment and veteran balers equal a seasoned crew
Earlier this summer when I was mowing the farmyard near the machine shed and saw the baler sitting idle, I started missing what had been an annual rite of fall.
September 05, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey