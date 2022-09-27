We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, September 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Tim Penny: Open grants support children and welcoming communities

We currently have two open grants that we encourage groups in our 20-county region to apply for.

Tim Penny.jpg
Tim Penny.
Contributed
Opinion by Tim Penny
September 27, 2022 11:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The start of the school year in conjunction with Welcoming Week , a national series of inclusive events, has me thinking about two things: how to ensure children and families’ needs are being addressed this school year, and how to enhance welcoming initiatives in our communities.

At Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF) , we are fortunate to be able to play a role in funding organizations that work in both spaces. We currently have two open grants that we encourage groups in our 20-county region to apply for.

Also Read
092822.OP.BP. RENNEMOCOMM.png
Columns
Commentary: Election officials are your friends and neighbors
Election administrators and judges are part of the community. We are your neighbors and co-workers, people you see at church on Sunday or in line at the grocery store. I believe I speak for all election officials when I say we are honest citizens who want to serve our community to the best of our ability.
September 27, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Tina Rennemo / Baudette, Minnesota
goldberg-migrants-20220920
Columns
Jonah Goldberg: No party is innocent when it comes to America's lack of an immigration policy
We got to this point because about a decade ago, both parties decided it was in their interest to have the issue to rally around rather than solve the problem via some compromise.
September 26, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jonah Goldberg
Load More

The Inclusive and Equitable Communities Grant is a program that was piloted in 2021. The 10 organizations that received funding in that initial round have developed projects that focus on creating more welcoming environments for traditionally marginalized people.

﻿A major focus of the grant is to create economic opportunities and prosperity for diverse populations. The Rice County Neighbors United group began the process of creating a business association to empower minority-owned business owners, while the Minnesota Council of Churches in Mankato provided opportunities for refugees and immigrants to develop and start businesses.

Other projects were focused on creating welcoming environments. The Winona Schools worked toward increasing the cultural competency of staff members to better serve refugee and immigrant students while an arts group called StoryArk engaged students in the Mankato area on storytelling methods to empower them to share their life experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

An exciting outcome of this experience was that the ten grant recipients met as a cohort over a period of 18 months. They shared ideas and deepened their understanding of what it means to be inclusive and equitable in our communities and in our local economies. Organizations interested in applying for this grant can find details at smifoundation.org/inclusivegrant . Applications are due Oct. 24, 2022.

In the Early Childhood space, we are offering the Early Care and Education Grant . SMIF has awarded dozens of organizations funding to support essential services for children birth to age five in our region.

During the last round of funding, Kasson-Mantorville Schools addressed the growing need for additional mental health support for children and their families. The Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center in Lanesboro expanded their training and development to support preschoolers. The St. Charles schools developed a literacy program for students, teachers and families. All of these grant recipients are doing incredible work to ensure the needs of our region’s youngest children are being met.

Organizations interested in applying for this grant can propose projects related to mental health services, training and development and social, emotional and physical health needs. Projects are encouraged to support underserved and diverse populations. Details and application can be found at smifoundation.org/earlycaregrant . Applications are due Nov. 7, 2022.

Tim Penny is the president and CEO of Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. He represented Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1982 to 1994.

What to read next
Vehicles are lined up in a park. Leaves are starting to change from green to yellow. People are walking around, and some are readying displays of items for sale.
Columns
What's keeping your rural town lively?
"I know 125 years isn't a long time in the whole scope of human history, but it's pretty impressive for this part of the world. What's more impressive to me is that the town hasn't just stayed alive but has recently found new and interesting ways to stay lively."
September 26, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
EJ-Antoni.jpg
Columns
E.J. Antoni: Two plus two make five in Biden’s student loan handout
President Joe Biden’s student loan handout is an incredibly inefficient use of tax dollars and is entirely unnecessary. High-income earners should not be bailed out of debt into which they willingly went to fund educational opportunities that enabled them to earn their higher income.
September 24, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  E.J. Antoni
OPED-STUDENTDEBT-POINT-MCT
Columns
Jared Bass: One of many steps needed to restore the promise of higher education
Our greatest resource as a country is not our money — it’s our people. Biden’s plan will help 43 million borrowers.
September 24, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Jared Bass
pitts-books-20220918
Columns
Leonard Pitts Jr.: What do the book banners and burners fear?
If you can't read freely, how can you ever live freely?
September 24, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Leonard Pitts Jr.