Todd Archbold: Why you should care about Minnesota's new Mental Health Collaboration Hub

The Minnesota health care system has been facing a psychiatric crisis that was exacerbated by the pandemic. To put this in perspective, more than 80% of counties in Minnesota are designated areas with a mental health shortage. The most common point of entry to get help has been the emergency room. Unfortunately, the CDC reported that the number of kids stuck in ERs awaiting mental health treatment has tripled between 2019 and 2021— and stays today are getting longer.

In the last year, talk of “boarding” among health care providers has become all too common. Kids are spending hours, days, and in some cases even months in hospitals waiting to get connected to critical mental health treatment, or therapeutic living environments such as group homes or foster care. These prolonged stays in inappropriate hospital settings are costly, demoralizing, and ultimately cause further trauma to the child and caregivers. Given that 20% of our youth have a mental health disorder, this could be your child or that of someone you care about.

In response to this, our state has invested in resources to help connect hospitals and other health care settings with mental health treatment providers across Minnesota to increase timely access to care.

In August 2022, the Metro Health and Medical Preparedness Coalition and AspireMN launched the Children’s Mental Health Services Coordination pilot. As CEO of a leading psychiatric health system in Minnesota, I joined with other health care stakeholders across the state for bi-weekly video calls to help identify children in boarding situations and to work collaboratively to connect them to treatment.

Through a grant from the Minnesota Department of Health, this group of stakeholders took the initiative one step further and set a standard for the nation. Now, all Minnesota care settings can access a free and secure online portal called the Mental Health Collaboration Hub . This online resource allows providers to submit real time de-identified case information 24/7 that helps match youth in boarding situations with available therapeutic treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most children in boarding situations require complex mental health treatment provided by very specific levels of care that include psychiatric inpatient units, children’s residential facilities (CRF), or psychiatric residential treatment facilities (PRTF). With the help of the information shared within the Hub, mental health providers can now carefully yet quickly review de-identified patient data to determine if they can effectively treat a specific child. Together, Minnesota’s provider community has already identified more than 100 children and adolescents in boarding situations. Of this group, 77 individuals have been discharged from inappropriate settings, and most of them are now receiving mental health treatment.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services has also provided a grant to help create another initiative to support the state’s health care provider community called the Psychiatric Assistance Line (PAL). This free service helps connect any healthcare provider who may need assistance with a mental health related case. Healthcare providers in Minnesota can call the PAL and connect with local Board-Certified Psychiatrists for free and immediate case consultation.

Both the Mental Health Collaboration Hub and PAL are critical assets for the Minnesota health care community and can serve as models for other states to emulate. We estimate that more than 250 kids will get connected to the treatment they need this year through the Mental Health Collaboration Hub. That’s 250 families who now have hope.

I am grateful for these initiatives that help strengthen the fabric of our health care community, keep providers abreast of services provided, and track much-needed data regarding local mental health related cases.

Todd Archbold is the CEO of PrairieCare , a leading provider of mental health services in Minnesota.

