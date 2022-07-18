SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Tony Barboza: We’re in a crowded universe, but Earth is still precious

OPED-SCI-TELESCOPE-IMAGES-COMMENTARY-MCT
On Monday, July 11, 2022, President Joe Biden released one of the James Webb Space Telescope's first images in a preview event at the White House in Washington.
NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO/TNS
Opinion by Tony Barboza
July 18, 2022 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

On a recent camping trip to Kings Canyon National Park I had the opportunity to escape the light-polluted vistas of the city and look through a pair of binoculars at the stars under a dark Sierra Nevada sky.

Above the forest and mountains I saw constellations and stars that are too faint to make out in Los Angeles, in details and colors that I can’t usually distinguish. It has been a long time since I’d had such a clear view of the night sky.

Also Read
goldberg-biden-20220712
Columns
Jonah Goldberg: Where did Biden go wrong?
President Biden is in deep trouble.
July 18, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jonah Goldberg
A small girl in a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and rainbow rubber boots, points a hose at a small white lamb.
Columns
Get in shape with the County Fair Workout
Helping a child prep for the county fair -- and then actually making it through the fair -- can help the adults in their life get in shape. But the County Fair Workout is one that only works for a limited time.
July 18, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
Load More

Last week, we all had a chance to see the universe more clearly with the release of the beautiful and dazzling first images of the distant and early universe from the James Webb Space Telescope. The first, known as Webb’s First Deep Field, is a sharp and detailed image of a cluster of distant galaxies as they appeared 4.6 billion years ago. What puts it in perspective is that all that glittering detail is contained in an area of the sky as small as a grain of sand held at arm’s length. Outer space suddenly seems more crowded.

Other images and data from the infrared telescope released in recent days include the Carina Nebula, where young stars are born, and the Southern Ring Nebula, a cloud of cosmic dust and gas expelled by a dying star about 2,000 light-years away. Webb also discovered evidence of water in the atmosphere of a hot gas giant planet, named WASP-96 b, that orbits a distant sun-like star.

I was most interested to learn how useful the telescope will be for studying exoplanets — which orbit stars outside of our solar system — and help us understand how unique or common Earth-like planets really are.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Webb is the first observatory that will allow us to explore worlds as small as ours,” astronomer Néstor Espinoza with the Space Telescope Science Institute said during a NASA webcast Wednesday.

But the Deep Field image, in particular, seems poised to join a short list of images from astronomy and space exploration that are so significant they have helped redefine our understanding of the universe and Earth’s place in it. They include the 1968 Earthrise photo from the Apollo 8 mission, which shows our planet as seen from lunar orbit, and the 1990 “Pale Blue Dot” photo taken by the Voyager 1 space probe, in which Earth appears as a mere speck in a vast expanse of outer space.

For some, the takeaway from these new glimpses into deep space might be that Earth is small and inconsequential. That the more clearly we see the universe, in its rich vastness, the more our planet seems like an infinitesimal drop in a cosmic ocean.

But for me, our growing understanding of the universe only reinforces the fact that Earth is our only home. It’s still the only planet we know of that sustains life. It’s protected by a thin and fragile atmosphere. It’s in danger from climate change and other human-caused threats. It’s still singular, precious and worth fighting for.

©2022 Los Angeles Times
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
thomas-buffalo-20220519
Columns
Gustavo Arellano: Jill Biden and the GOP are two sides of the same breakfast taco
Dr. Jill Biden stood before a packed hotel banquet room this week in San Antonio and tried to inspire everyone by talking about her husband's record on Latino issues.
July 16, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Gustavo Arellano
pitts-shooting-20220710
Columns
Leonard Pitts Jr.: What is wrong with American men?
While we debate mass shootings as a bigotry problem, a mental health problem, an access to guns problem -- and make no mistake, we should -- it seems past time we also began debating it as a men problem.
July 16, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Leonard Pitts Jr.
page-highland-park-20220708
Columns
Clarence Page: After the shootings, partisan media offer dubious comfort
Remember Bill O'Reilly? He hosted the top-rated show on cable news until Fox News forced him out amid sexual harassment allegations -- and settlements -- in 2017.
July 15, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Clarence Page
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Like Jesus shows, take time to rest
"In Genesis, we are told that even God rested on the seventh day after he created the universe. So, there seems to be a pretty good precedent for us to rein in our breathless pace."
July 15, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks