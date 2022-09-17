We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
William K. Horlitz: The historical case for preserving Soldiers Field Golf Course

It is greater Minnesota's first 18-hole municipal golf course, and its classic design comes with an impressive pedigree.

Zumbro River Soldiers FIeld
The Zumbro River cuts through Soldiers Field Golf Course in this June 2017 file photo.
Post Bulletin file photo
Opinion by William K. Horlitz
September 17, 2022 09:00 AM
Soldiers Field Golf Course is a timeless, classically designed golf course, built in America’s golden age of golf design.

The grounds were a gift to Rochester from its World War I veterans. It was designed by Hugh Vincent Feehan, a Minnesota landscape architect of some acclaim. He designed two other classic courses that survive: the municipal course in Virginia, Minnesota, and the Pine to Palm course in Detroit Lakes.

A study of the chronology of golf courses in Minnesota reveals that Soldiers Field was the first 18-hole municipal golf course that was built in outstate Minnesota.

The design of Soldiers Field Golf Course captured the best elements of design of Minnesota’s early golf legacy courses and is nearly in its original form. But what distinguishes Soldiers Field from the legacy courses is that it is a municipal course.

Feehan’s design clearly flows from the inspiration of noted golf architects of his time, most notably A. W. Tillinghast, who designed the Rochester Golf and Country Club at the same time.

A signature element of Tillinghast-designed courses is his par-3 holes. Tillinghast believed that the par 3 was the “great equalizer” in golf, that par 3s allowed higher handicapped golfers to level the playing field a bit when competing with more accomplished players. The current complement of par 3 holes at Soldiers Field clearly demonstrate the “Tillinghast equalizer.” Some speculate that the eighth hole was actually designed by Tillinghast.

Currently there is a significant renaissance in classic golf course design and restoration. Most noticeable in Rochester is the return of Rochester Golf and Country Club close to the original design.

Soldiers Field is an historic golfing venue offering classic designs that are available mostly at private clubs. It is the most frequented public golf venue in Rochester. It is a walkable course and it is uniquely a downtown golf course.

At the 2021 annual meeting for the Destination Medical Center, Director R.T. Rybak stated, “what other city can you tell someone that you can go to the greatest hospital in the world and then walk to a golf course.”

As Soldiers Field golf course nears its 100th anniversary, it should not be divided and destroyed.

William K. Horlitz, of Rochester, is a longtime patron of the city golf courses.

