Endorsement: A listener, Finstad will represent 1st District well

Brad Finstad, a Republican from New Ulm, won Minnesota's 1st Congressional District seat in a special election in August after the death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

The Democratic opponent Finstad defeated in that race, Jeff Ettinger of Austin, is on the ballot again in November, this time as the DFL-endorsed challenger to represent what has become one of the nation's most deeply divided and least predictable congressional districts.

Both Ettinger and Finstad seem closer to the middle of their respective political parties than to the extremists who dominate today's discourse, and while the two have followed very different career paths, they each have skill sets – particularly in agriculture – that could serve the 1st District quite well.

Jeff Ettinger, left, and Brad Finstad, right. Contributed

Ultimately, however, we choose to endorse the candidate who will best represent and is most connected to the people who live, work and raise their families in southern Minnesota. That candidate is Brad Finstad, whose experience in the Minnesota Legislature, connections to seemingly every segment of Minnesota's agriculture industry and eagerness to represent every resident – including those who oppose him – will serve the district well.

In making that choice, we admit that we are choosing to ignore – or at least to grant little weight to – the give-no-quarter portrayal voters find on Finstad's website and in his campaign ads. These information sources declare Finstad's values to be “Pro-Trump,” “Pro-Gun,” and “Pro-Life,” including a vow to protect “all unborn human beings.”

ADVERTISEMENT

These positions helped Finstad win the GOP primary and the special election, so it's no surprise that he hasn't softened them.

But, when given the chance to align himself with the late Hagedorn, who voted against certification of Joe Biden's electoral college victory, Finstad was the rare GOP candidate who risked losing primary voters by saying that Biden was legally elected.

But Finstad doesn't pull his punches regarding President Biden. He blames him for the war in Ukraine and repeatedly points out that under President Trump, “There was a four-year stretch when Russia wasn't invading anybody, so history proves that there was stabilization in that region during the four Trump years.”

But Finstad doesn't see every issue as an opportunity to blast President Biden. When asked, he agreed with the president that the COVID-19 pandemic is over, then quickly pivoted to what must happen next.

"The post-COVID recovery is just beginning,” he said. "Mental health, gas prices, inflation, supply chain, this is all post-pandemic recovery that we need to start focusing on a little bit more deliberately. It's gonna take a lot of work in the next few years to unwind what we just went through. Look at our students' test scores, which plummeted during COVID. I'm not blaming anyone, but that's an area we need to start digging in on.”

Still, there's no denying Finstad's loyalty to the GOP's de facto leader, as he made clear in our interview with him. “From a presidential standpoint, were Trump's results something we felt good about? Well, the economy was clicking. 401(k)s were sailing. Gas was $1.80. We were net exporters of energy.”

Regarding the way Trump's presidency ended, Finstad was guarded – especially about the Jan. 6 assault on the capitol. “Did President Trump speak and act like my Norwegian grandfather? Probably not,” he said. “He didn't say or tweet things the way I was brought up. And, if there were crimes committed, people should be held accountable.”

We'd prefer a stronger condemnation of the insurrection from a law-and-order Republican, but as a freshman member of Congress, it's not surprising that Finstad is following the party's playbook.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ettinger, on the other hand, comes across as a bit more of a political renegade. The California native and former CEO of Hormel Foods in Austin has no previous political experience, and despite his age, his candidacy has more than a little “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” vibe to it. If there is such a thing as a pragmatic idealist, Ettinger might be one.

"The problem isn't that 'our team' is winning or 'your team' is winning,” he told us after referencing the 20 percent approval rating Congress has had under both Trump and Biden. “The problem is that we're overly partisan and we're not getting things done. I would offer a less-partisan approach, while Brad Finstad would be a locked-in vote for the Republicans.”

Party loyalty, Ettinger said, has gotten out of hand. “I really feel that, especially in a purple district like ours, it is incumbent on us to represent everybody, to try to listen. It used to be that if you were a partisan in Congress, you voted with the party maybe 75 % of the time, not 98%.”

Still, Ettinger checks most of the boxes you'd expect of a Democratic candidate. He staunchly supports a women's right to choose, wants to lower and perhaps cap the cost of prescription drugs, says corporations should pay more in taxes and is adamant about the need to protect voting rights.

On some topics, however, Ettinger marches to his own beat. He would not support Nancy Pelosi for another term as House speaker – indeed, he'd prefer a thorough house-cleaning of congressional leadership. He even went so far as to say he'd want a moderate Republican on his staff, just so he could “kick things around internally,” rather than being in lockstep with what the party might demand.

Ettinger also refuses to chase votes by making unrealistic promises. He opposes elimination of the gas tax because doing so would simply increase demand and raise prices. He also opposed President Biden's massive “Build Back Better” plan (“it tried to do everything”), dislikes government mandates on COVID vaccines and tapped the brakes on any notion that Minnesota is ready for a California-like electric car mandate.

We agree with a lot of the positions Ettinger holds, but Finstad checks a lot of very important boxes – especially for voters who want “deliverables” for the 1st District.

He's politically savvy, having served three terms in the Minnesota House. He's an active farmer who is extremely well-connected to the 1st District's agricultural industry. And, at just 46 years old, he is young and ambitious, and while we admire Ettinger's desire to shake things up in Washington, by his own admission he would be a short-term representative. We won't bother dreaming of a day when experience and seniority don't play a huge role in the workings of Congress, and Finstad certainly has greater prospects for working his way up the chain of command to a point where he could wield real influence for the benefit of the 1st District.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, we are confident that he would wield that power for the benefit of all Minnesotans, not just those who agree with him. He told us repeatedly that “This seat belongs to the community of southern Minnesota, not to me, not a political party. I have to be a good listener.”

Farmers get up every day knowing that they'll have to solve unexpected problems to get their day's work done. Brad Finstad brings that experience and attitude to Washington, and we urge voters to give him a full two-year term there to show what he can do.

This endorsement represents the opinion of Forum Communications Co. management.