Opinion | Editorials

Other View: Better rebuild: On Joe Manchin and the demise of Build Back Better

This never should’ve been a choice between everything and nothing.

Committee chairman Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) listens during a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Washington, D.C.
By New York Daily News
December 24, 2021 11:30 AM
A boo and a hiss to Sen. Joe Manchin, who for the indefinite future has buried Build Back Better in a shallow grave, proclaiming himself unpersuadable, despite months in which President Biden and other Democrats bent over backward to negotiate with him and craft the bill more to his liking. If he doesn’t return to the bargaining table, he may have just made it easier for the execrable Donald Trump to win a second term.

But Democrats, including Biden, angry at Manchin for betraying their best chance at pushing through a transformative policy agenda — including important advances like paid family leave, a dramatic expansion in free pre-K, hearing benefits under Medicare and lower-cost prescription drugs — should save some ire for Republicans, who said hell no from day one, and for their own strategists.

For months, Democrats wasted energy on a debate over whether to connect Build Back Better to a bipartisan infrastructure bill, with progressives insisting that the two had to move in lockstep, lest they lose leverage over centrist Democrats. Now, the likes of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are crowing that the gargantuan bill’s demise proves they were right all along.

To the contrary, the country is far better off having passed the infrastructure bill, and there’s no way Manchin’s concerns about spending would have been allayed if the fate of the two packages had been fused. This never should’ve been a choice between everything and nothing.

Democrats also likely erred by cramming almost all of Biden’s domestic policies into a single huge box. Nothing would have been wrong with three, four or more bills: one enhancing child care, one improving health care, one investing in climate change resiliency, and so on. Perhaps it would’ve been harder for Manchin to naysay them all in succession.

Members of the party in power can grouse all they like about the fact that in the 50-50 Senate, Democrats represent 41 million more Americans than Republicans do . But they knew they needed 50 votes, and they didn’t get there. That’s on them.

©2021 New York Daily News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

