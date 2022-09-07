SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, September 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: A Jim Crow law was designed to disenfranchise Blacks. A court just upheld it

OPED-MISS-VOTING-LAW-EDITORIAL-GET
A federal appeals court has upheld a Mississippi law that makes it difficult for ex-convicts to vote, even while acknowledging the law was "steeped in racism."
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
September 07, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

What’s wrong with this picture? A federal appeals court in Mississippi, in recently considering whether to overturn an 1890 law that makes it almost impossible for ex-convicts to ever vote again, wrote that the law was “steeped in racism” from its very inception. Then that same court upheld the law anyway, saying Mississippi has made enough progress in modern times to avoid the law’s historically racist outcomes. But all indications are that those racist outcomes continue, in Mississippi and almost a dozen other states that still disenfranchise ex-convicts.

Long before the current wave of red state laws making it harder for Democratic-leaning voters to vote, some states barred ex-convicts from voting, often with laws written during the Jim Crow era with racial disenfranchisement specifically in mind. In addition to ignoring the fact that released ex-convicts have by definition paid their debt to society, the practice effectively targets Blacks more than whites because poverty, lack of opportunity and racist police and court systems mean Blacks are disproportionately incarcerated.

Also Read
Businessman Drawing Increasing Dollar Graph
Editorials
Other View: Want to attract more teachers to the profession? Pay them more
Oprah Winfrey said her fourth-grade teacher created a “spark for learning” and is why she had a talk show. Lin Manuel-Miranda said arts education “saved his life” and cited his sixth-grade music teacher. John Legend said his English teacher pushed him to apply for a scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania, which led to his becoming a successful songwriter.
September 06, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  The Philadelphia Inquirer Editorial Board
OPED-PPP-LOANS-EDITORIAL-ABA
Editorials
Other View: Not very PPProgressive: Lessons learned from PPP loans that went mostly to the rich
As the pandemic forced widespread closures in 2020, federal policymakers were staring down a torrent of job losses. Millions of workers were being laid off from businesses large and small, and millions more would lose their jobs with every passing week, causing indelible long-term damage to their financial picture and the whole economy unless the government acted.
September 05, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
Load More

The cause-and-effect of Black disenfranchisement from these laws is clear from more than just the data. In the case of the Mississippi law that the appeals court just upheld, that disenfranchisement was the whole point and was stated explicitly by the state legislators who wrote it more than a century ago.

“That is what we are here for today — to secure the supremacy of the white race,” declared one of the delegates to Mississippi’s 1890 convention, where the law was approved.

In service to that goal, the delegates didn’t merely make all crimes disenfranchising for life but included only those crimes they thought Blacks would be most likely to have on their records. One of the law’s authors specified later that the purpose of the law was “no other purpose than to eliminate the nigger from politics. Not the ‘ignorant and vicious,’ as some of the apologists would have you believe, but the nigger.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The majority opinion in the appeals court ruling last month acknowledged this racist provenance for the law (it’s undeniable, after all) but found that “Mississippi has conclusively shown that any taint associated with (the original law) has been cured.” It based that optimistic supposition on later changes to the law — none of which changed the fact that those convicted under a state criminal justice system in which there is strong evidence of systemic racism even today are barred for life from voting.

In a dissent, Judge James E. Graves Jr. noted that even these supposedly cleansing changes were made in the 1960s, as Mississippi’s all-white Legislature was “engaged in massive and violent resistance to the Civil Rights Movement” then raging.

“Handed an opportunity to right a 130-year-old wrong,” wrote Graves, “the majority instead upholds it.” The same could be said of ex-convict disenfranchisement laws still on the books around America.

©2022 STLtoday.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Let's be proactive about preventing college debt
Holding the line on public-school tuition, and eliminating loan interest ought to help.
September 03, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-CORONAVIRUS-TESTS-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Extend, fund free COVID tests
The COVID-19 virus's course and evolution remain unpredictable. But this far into the pandemic, there are some safe assumptions.
September 02, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Star Tribune Editorial Board
OPED-CONGRESS-DATA-PRIVACY-EDITORIAL-DMT
Editorials
Other View: Congress must resist industry efforts to weaken crucial data privacy legislation
The implications for consumers range from the annoyance of targeted advertising to compromised financial data and even threats to personal safety.
September 01, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-EXTREMISM-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Allowing the extremes to prevail is a formula for disaster in America
The examples abound of America’s lurch toward greater extremism on both the right and left. It’s getting to the point where free speech is being stifled by self-righteous word police on the left and screaming, armed lunatics on the far right. Each side uses the other’s examples as justification for even more extreme behavior, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis so aptly demonstrated with his derisive reference to Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying, “Someone needs to grab that little elf and chuck him across the Potomac.”
August 31, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board