We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: Abbott and DeSantis can’t have it both ways on migrants fleeing communism

What’s the difference between those oppressed by the Castros and their successor and desperate Venezuelans fleeing a socialist dictatorship built by Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro? Politics.

OPED-GOPGOVS-MIGRANTS-EDITORIAL-MI
On Sept. 18, 2022, a bus full of people from Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba are shuttled away from Eagle Pass, Texas, by a group of volunteers from the League of United Latin American Citizens, as more asylum-seekers were wading through the mostly shallow waters of the Rio Grande from Piedras Negras, Mexico across the U.S. Southern border.
Carl Juste/Miami Herald/TNS
Opinion by New York Daily News Editorial Board
September 23, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Politicians in the Party of Trump are consistently unbothered by their own hypocrisy. Even still, it’s incredible to watch Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who never miss an opportunity to harp on the socialist leanings of political opponents and who’ve each officially recognized “victims of communism” — proudly torment Venezuelan asylum-seekers with their migrant relocation stunts.

Not that these governors should be tricking anyone from anywhere onto buses and airplanes and dropping them off unannounced in liberal climes to score political points. DeSantis’ flights to Martha’s Vineyard, which sent Venezuelan immigrants not from his own state but from Texas , are rightly under investigation by a Texas sheriff. Migrants were given brochures falsely promising “up to eight months of cash assistance.” Such callous treatment is likely part of why a migrant woman took her own life in a city shelter Sunday.

Also Read
OPED-CONGRESS-STOCK-TRADING-EDITORIAL-DMT
Editorials
Other View: Stock-trading bans for Congress are common sense. So why won't they do it?
Under the heading of "How is this not already illegal?" comes the latest effort in Congress to prohibit sitting lawmakers from trading stocks. In an era of rock-bottom public trust in the institutions of government, ending this inherently shady-looking scenario shouldn’t garner a single “no” vote.
September 22, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-IMMIGRANTS-EDITORIAL-YB
Editorials
Other View: Not just a Texas problem
Democrats are fond of the phrase “paying their fair share,” when it comes to getting big corporations to pay more taxes. Housing and supporting the influx of migrants across our borders should be another “fair share” situation.
September 21, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Boston Herald
Load More

The very same Republican Party now going to war against desperate asylum-seekers has long had a rhetorical if not actual soft spot in its heart for Cubans fleeing oppression. What’s the difference between those oppressed by the Castros and their successor and desperate Venezuelans fleeing a socialist dictatorship built by Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro? Politics. Cuban Americans tend to vote Republican, as DeSantis and Cuban American Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz know well.

Call them Schrödinger’s migrants: They are brave, righteous changemakers entitled to American help if not refugee status when demonstrating against or resisting their socialist or communist regimes at home, but sinister “illegal immigrants” (never mind that they’re lawfully present seeking asylum) when they ask for protections from the very same regimes. American politicians’ refusal to reckon humanely with the consequences of right-wing authoritarians in Central and South America is also revolting, but that’s a future editorial.

Abbott and DeSantis should never again be allowed to invoke the specter of left-wing autocracy without an immediate reminder that, in the moment of greatest need for those who fled it, they chose instead to use these folks as pawns in a cheap political game.

ADVERTISEMENT

©2022 New York Daily News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-SCOTUS-LEGITIMACY-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Doing its job preserves Supreme Court’s legitimacy
The best way for the U.S. Supreme Court to preserve its legitimacy is to ignore public opinion.
September 20, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal
OPED-FLA-IMMIGRANTS-DESANTIS-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: With shameful Martha’s Vineyard stunt, DeSantis dishes out cruelty with a smirk
Every immigrant should remember the pain of their first days in America. How heartbreaking it would have been to be used as a pawn by a heartless politician.
September 19, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  The Miami Herald Editorial Board
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: New mental health hospital is a good (re)start
The 2022 session of the Minnesota Legislature didn't exactly end in stellar fashion. With primaries looming and the general election less than six months away, the DFL-led House and the GOP-led Senate didn't agree on much.
September 17, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-GOP-THIEL-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Peter Thiel’s warning to GOP is a wake-up call
Republicans, Thiel says, are focusing too much this cycle on opposing progressive policies, without offering tangible alternatives.
September 16, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dallas Morning News Editorial