SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 16
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: At last, a bipartisan effort on gun safety

Opinion by Bloomberg Opinion
June 16, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

For too long, a bipartisan, commonsense agreement to fix America’s broken gun laws has seemed out of reach. A new effort in Congress offers reasons for optimism.

In the wake of multiple mass shootings this year — including the slaughter of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last month — Sens. Chris Murphy and John Cornyn have reached a tentative bipartisan agreement on the first significant national gun reform in many years. It won’t please everyone, of course. But there’s no doubt it represents progress.

Although negotiations continue, the broad outlines are clear. Crucially, the framework would close the so-called boyfriend loophole, ensuring that domestic-violence records are more widely included in background checks. It would allow for some sealed juvenile records to be available for similar purposes, while boosting penalties for crimes such as straw purchases and gun trafficking. It would also boost funding for mental-health programs and for improving security at schools.

Perhaps most important, it would create federal incentives for states to enact so-called red-flag laws, which allow courts to temporarily ban individuals from purchasing or possessing firearms if a judge determines that they’re a threat to themselves or others. Such laws are relatively new. But early evidence — and common sense — suggest that they’re likely to be an effective tool in stopping mass shooters, most of whom exhibit clear warning signs before they kill. One study looked at 21 red-flag orders issued against individuals in California who had made explicit shooting threats; no violence was subsequently attributed to any of them.

(Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates gun reform measures, is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP.)

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s true that this effort falls short of the reforms that President Joe Biden outlined in a recent prime-time address, which included bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and a repeal of gun manufacturers’ liability protection. It also doesn’t go as far as a package passed by the House last week, which would (among other things) raise the minimum age for purchasing certain rifles to 21 from 18. And there’s no shortage of other reforms that could help impose sanity on America’s gun culture.

But something is better than nothing, which is essentially what the country has gotten in the decade since 20 other children were murdered by a deranged gunman in Newtown, Connecticut. Many thought that slaughter would be a turning point — an act so horrifying that Americans would finally come to their senses on guns. Instead, a much-hyped reform effort in Congress failed within months of the shooting. About two-thirds of the relevant state laws passed from 2012 to 2018 actually loosened gun restrictions. Meanwhile, hundreds more people have been murdered in additional mass shootings.

That carnage can never become acceptable to Americans. Should this deal advance, it ought to be seen as a starting point for wider change. A more comprehensive background-check overhaul should be next. Strengthening concealed-carry permitting requirements and secure-storage laws must remain a priority. So should extending red-flag measures to every state. Biden should also continue to work to get a new ATF director in place.

Although plenty of work remains, every step forward in Congress, however small, should be welcomed. The fight goes on.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-CAPITOL-RIOT-HEARINGS-EDITORIAL-LA
Editorials
Other View: Hearing delivers brutal reminders of why Republicans want you to forget Jan. 6
Jan. 6, 2021 is a day seared in the minds of most Americans, but as time passes and memories fade, not everyone will recall just how horrific it actually was.
June 15, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  The Charlotte Observer Editorial Board
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Look close to home for this summer's fun
Has the soaring price of gasoline finally forced you to rethink your family's summer travel plans? If so, you're far from alone. A lot of us start looking for close-to-home entertainment when a 20-gallon fill-up costs north of $100.
June 14, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-US-DICTATORS-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Latin American dictators get zero tolerance, but Biden gives the Saudis a pass
For the United States to have any hope of restoring itself as a global beacon of democracy, the Biden administration must take a firm and consistent stand when dealing with dictators. If other nations’ leaders can’t embrace the fundamentals of democracy, they don’t deserve to be welcomed on these shores. President Joe Biden faced some precarious choices this week in hosting the Summit of the Americas and scheduling a July trip to Saudi Arabia, a notorious human rights abuser.
June 13, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-AMERICAS-SUMMIT-LA
Editorials
Other View: Summit of (some of) the Americas is here
It’s unfortunate the Summit of the Americas being held in Los Angeles this week has been overshadowed by controversy over the Biden administration blocking the attendance of the authoritarian leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.
June 11, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  The Orange County Register Editorial Board