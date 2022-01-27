SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials

Other View: Barring members of Congress from playing stocks could restore public trust

OPED-CONGRESS-STOCKS-EDITORIAL-GET
Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) during the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the COVID-19 pandemic, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on June 23, 2020.
Michael Reynolds/POOL/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by St. Louis Post-Dispatch
January 27, 2022 08:00 AM
Share

Ballotpedia tracks what it calls a “personal gain index” showing how much each member of Congress’ personal wealth has changed while in office. For the top 20, the average increase in net worth has been 422% per year.

Data like that helps explain why regular Americans hold Congress in such low esteem, as they watch their supposed public servants seemingly benefiting personally from their positions. Bipartisan legislation in Congress to prohibit its members from buying and selling stocks while in office could help rebuild that trust.

In January 2020, when most of America had no idea what the coronavirus would soon do to the economy, many members of Congress did, because they were getting privileged information from experts. Several of those members started dumping stock they owned — this during a soaring stock market that most people didn’t know was about to tank as the pandemic arrived.

Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., sold between $628,000 and $1.72 million worth, including hotel holdings that would subsequently lose value because of the lockdowns. Then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, sold off even more doomed stocks — while picking up one for a tech company whose value would spike because of the coming necessity of teleconferencing for many more workers.

The husband of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., sold at least $1.5 million worth of stock before the market plunged. The wife of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., bought stock in February 2020 in a pharmaceutical company that developed an antiviral treatment for the coronavirus, well before most regular Americans knew it would be needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

They and others all denied wrongdoing, and the Justice Department has dropped its investigations of those and other transactions (though the Securities and Exchange Commission is still looking at Burr’s case). But whether these were just happy coincidences for these lawmakers, or something more sinister, they looked awful and eroded public confidence in the honesty of Congress.

A recent investigation by Business Insider found scores of members of Congress have violated a requirement to disclose stock trades within 45 days of the transaction. Worse, when the website sought comment from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (whose husband is a major stock trader), she dismissed the idea of requiring lawmakers to put their holdings in blind trusts while serving — a response that angered reformers on both sides of the aisle and has reinvigorated efforts to pass such a requirement. Among the various pieces of legislation out there now are proposals from such disparate sources as Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

Service in Congress is supposed to be just that — service — not a chance for the rich to get richer with games that might land them in jail if they were anyone else. Pelosi and other leaders in both parties should get behind these reforms and make them happen.

©2022 STLtoday.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Opinion by St. Louis Post-Dispatch
What to read next
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: It can be done: A path home from homelessness
Many of society’s problems seem unsolvable, either because of their complexity or enormity, or because leaders can’t agree on a solution.
January 25, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-SHKRELI-EDITORIAL-ABA
Editorials
Other View: Lifetime bans a fitting punishment for ‘Pharma Bro’ and his ilk
The infamous Martin Shkreli is “Pharma Bro” no more. On Jan. 10, Shkreli received a lifetime ban from the pharmaceutical industry.
January 24, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
OPED-SENATE-FILIBUSTER-COMMENTARY-AT
Editorials
Other View: Look out, Biden is starting to sound like Trump
Instead of recognizing the country's sharp differences and working toward bipartisan compromise, Biden, in classic Trump fashion, is demonizing his opponents with defamatory labels and outright lies.
January 22, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  The Detroit News
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Go easy on businesses in enforcing Rochester mask mandate
The Post Bulletin's editorial board tries to reach a consensus for every “Our View” piece that appears on the Opinions page. Sometimes such accord comes quite easily, while other times we struggle to reach agreement among our half-dozen members.
January 22, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board