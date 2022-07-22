SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: Biden and the Saudis: Of fist bumps and principles

OPED-BIDEN-MIDEAST-EDITORIAL-GET
U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at the King Abdulaziz International Airport in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah, on July 15, 2022.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by New York Daily News Editorial Board
July 22, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

All who care about press freedom and other liberties Americans hold dear should have felt pangs of profound discomfort upon seeing President Biden fist bump Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince responsible for ordering the brutal murder of journalist and critic Jamal Khashoggi. Biden, who hours earlier had called for a “full and transparent accounting” of the killing, likely by Israel, of Palestinian American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, left little doubt that when certain U.S.-allied governments do bad things, serious consequences are apt to fall by the wayside.

Still, Biden’s refusal to render Saudi Arabia a pariah state is less galling than Donald Trump’s warm embrace of the LIV Saudi golf tour at his Bedminster resort in New Jersey. The current president’s accommodation can be justified by the exigencies of Mideast politics; the ex-president’s, only by money, money, money.

Also Read
OPED-CORONAVIRUS-BIDEN-EDITORIAL-DMT
Editorials
Other View: COVID surge shows why Biden administration needs updated vaccines, big new booster push
As COVID-19 killed thousands of Americans every day in late 2020 and early 2021, the U.S. government's rapid success in shepherding the creation, emergency approval and initial rollout of safe, effective, free vaccines was a major public health victory — one made all the more amazing because it came under a president who spent part of his last year in office saying the pandemic was less of a problem than it was.
July 20, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: UMR follows a practical path in developing campus
This kind of innovation and adaptability is why we remain so bullish on UMR's future in downtown Rochester.
July 16, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
Load More

The United States’ most important ally in the region remains Israel, the Jewish homeland and a flawed civil democracy in a historically hostile neighborhood. Under the Trump administration, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco signed historic deals normalizing relations with Israel. The Saudis, who Thursday opened their airspace to Israeli airlines, look poised to follow suit — in what would be a powerful and important step toward broader peace.

Even as Saudi Arabia under its monarchy liberalizes far too slowly, Iran, the biggest sponsor of terror and maker of mischief in the region, continues to be ruled by religious radicals who deny their people basic freedoms while seeking nuclear weapons and, to boot, remain committed to Israel’s destruction.

Like them or not — and really, how can you like them? — the Riyadh royals are a critical economic and military counterweight to the Tehran mullahs. America’s appreciation of that counterweight ought not extend to worsening the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen, but in the grand scheme, a fist bump is an easier pill to swallow.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saudis, last we checked, also produce a lot of oil, a commodity whose price would be nice to nudge down as Americans try to fend off 40-year-high inflation.

©2022 New York Daily News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-BIDEN-GUNS-LAW-EDITORIAL-ABA
Editorials
Other View: Parkland father rudely interrupts President Biden. Was he wrong?
Four years after his son Joaquin was shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Manuel Oliver’s pain is still raw.
July 15, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Miami Herald Editorial Board
OPED-JAPAN-ABE-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Shinzo Abe’s assassination was an extraordinarily rare firearm fatality for Japan
Imagine how much safer our streets would be if would-be killers had to make their own guns.
July 13, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board