SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 20
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials

Other View: Biden's plan for a 20% minimum tax on the ultra-wealthy is fair and makes sense

OPED-TAXES-WEALTHY-EDITORIAL-GET
President Joe Biden speaks to guests during a visit to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University on April 14, 2022, in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Allison Joyce/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
April 20, 2022 11:00 AM
Share

The ultra-wealthy in America have all sorts of tricks at their disposal to avoid paying their fair share of taxes, which is why it’s not uncommon for a billionaire to end up with a lower-percentage effective tax rate than an average working American. President Joe Biden’s proposal to set a 20% minimum tax rate on the wealthiest households would end that inequity and help pay down the nation’s budget deficit.

Biden’s plan, part of the budget he announced last month, is far less sweeping than various progressive proposals for taxing the wealthy, some of which would be based not just on income but on accumulated wealth itself. Biden’s approach wouldn’t do that, though it would mean a major change in the way income is defined for the wealthiest Americans.

Most of the mega-wealthy keep much of their wealth in stocks and other investments, of course. Those assets are not normally taxed as they increase in value year to year, but rather are taxed only when they are cashed out. For someone with enough holdings, it’s possible to borrow money against the value of those investments and then live off the borrowed money, rather than liquidating the investments and having to pay taxes on them.

This is at base a tax-avoidance strategy, since borrowed money isn’t taxed. Federal economists estimate that between 2010 and 2018, 400 billionaire families paid an average effective federal tax rate of a little over 8%, which is far less than millions of working Americans pay.

Biden’s plan would begin with the premise that households worth $100 million or more must pay at least 20% in taxes on their income. And income for those families would be redefined to include gains in the value of investments that have not yet been liquidated.

ADVERTISEMENT

In that sense, it’s less a tax hike than a requirement for tax pre-payment, since those taxpayers in theory would ultimately owe these taxes on growth anyway when they cash out the investment. Any tax payments those families have to make on those investments under Biden’s plan would be counted toward whatever they ultimately owe when they do liquidate the investments. But this would end situations where families simply leave their investments in place for years or decades, refraining from liquidating them and just living off loans and other assets. As a White House summary document of the proposed minimum tax puts it, “This approach means that the very wealthiest Americans pay taxes as they go, just like everyone else.”

Polls have long shown that Americans believe by wide margins that the mega-wealthy should be paying more than they do in taxes, as a matter of basic fairness. Biden’s proposal would accomplish that with far less pain to those lucky few than many competing plans out there.

©2022 STLtoday.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Opinion by St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
What to read next
Editorials
Other View: Done with COVID-19? Alas, COVID-19 is not yet done with us
In recent days, Matthew Broderick has become infected with COVID-19. So has Sarah Jessica Parker. And Daniel Craig.
April 19, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
OPED-BIDEN-GUNS-EDITORIAL:DA
Editorials
Other View: Ghost gun rule won’t do much good, but it also won’t do any harm
This week, President Joe Biden announced new measures to track the sale of “ghost guns,” untraceable firearms made from do-it-yourself kits. The new Justice Department rule will require such kits to be produced by licensed manufacturers, and will require purchasers to pass a background check. This is a reasonable gun control step that will undoubtedly face unreasonable responses.
April 19, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Dallas Morning News Editorial
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Mayo student embraces the challenge of a lifetime
If, some 50 years from now, Christine Song retires from her career as a medical researcher, she would rightly be able to say that finding a cure for cancer was the pursuit of her lifetime.
April 19, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Slight delay for a better outcome is worth the risk
Back in the '70s and '80s, Fram oil filters ran a series of commercials that always included the same punch line, usually delivered by a grizzled mechanic: “You can pay me now, or pay me later.” The message, of course, was that if you went cheap on your oil filter now, you'd later pay a lot more for a new engine.
April 16, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board