Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: Biden’s student loan wealth transfer

It will fuel inflation and it will cost Democrats at the polls.

OPED-BIDEN-STUDENTDEBT-EDITORIAL-ABA
President Joe Biden speaks as Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona looks on after Biden announced a federal student loan relief plan that includes forgiving up to $20,000 for some borrowers and extending the payment freeze in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Borrowers who make less $125,000 are eligible for $10,000 in loan forgiveness while Pell Grant borrowers are eligible for $20,000 debt cancellation.
Bonnie Cash/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS
Opinion by Dallas Morning News Editorial
August 29, 2022 11:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Also Read
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Free breakfast for all students? It's a good start
In 1992, a writer named Rebecca Camu did something no one had done before – not in print, anyway. In a short story titled “A Splinter of Glass,” Camu became the first author to use the adjective “hangry,” a word that wouldn't make it into the Oxford English Dictionary for another 23 years.
August 27, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
US-NEWS-GOP-PENCE-EDITORIAL-MB
Editorials
Other View: With normal comments, Pence highlights how abnormal his party has become
There was a time, not that long ago, when it wouldn’t have been major news for a top Republican to say the party should respect law enforcement and cooperate with a congressional investigation. In that sense, the buzz over former Vice President Mike Pence’s defense this week of the FBI, and his suggestion he might be willing to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol, illustrates just how radical and lawless too many other Republicans have become in the Trump era.
August 23, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Load More

Another day, another great wealth transfer.

President Joe Biden has delivered on his campaign promise of student loan debt relief with a $300 billion plan that will take money from blue-collar workers and turn it over to white-collar workers.

When Democrats look back on why they keep losing the votes of many lower-income communities, they might reflect on the fact that the government just agreed to hand $10,000 in taxpayer-funded debt relief to individuals who earn up to $125,000 a year.

The economics of this decision only fuel an inflationary fire, as former Obama administration official Jason Furman noted. And Biden’s legal justification, based on a Sept. 11 emergency order, amounts to an abuse of presidential authority.

Meanwhile, there is little discussion of some of the root causes of the what’s called the student loan debt crisis. The price of the four-year college degree has spiraled upward at speeds that make our current inflation surge look like a slow roll.

ADVERTISEMENT

Any number of colleges and universities — flush with endowments, taxpayer funds or both — continue to raise tuition costs as they layer on administrators and construct fabulous campuses that would make a sultan blush.

Even more modest universities are forced, through bottomless federal requirements, to increase administrative costs that are passed along to students.

Many of these same universities offer an ever-expanding array of majors with dubious economic or academic benefit. Students graduate with degrees in hyper-specialized subjects that don’t evenly apply to the waiting job market. Meanwhile, universities require ever less grounding in common and broadly applicable subjects that once made up the core of a university education.

Sometime after the second World War, the culture decided that a college degree was the ticket to a stable, productive life of upward mobility.

For a while, that was a decent bargain. But the ticket’s value has been distorted in any number of ways. There are plenty of jobs that shouldn’t require a degree. And there are plenty of degrees that aren’t worth the paper they’re written on, despite the debt burden they’ve put on their recipients.

The student loan crisis is really a crisis of education. Students are paying a lot for a little. The Biden administration is now going to foist some of that cost onto the backs of the taxpayers.

The message to young people is that they weren’t really responsible for the loans they took. The system was unfair. And there is some truth to that, at least insofar as the value of their degrees doesn’t match the cost.

But why are we treating the symptom, instead of trying to cure the disease?

ADVERTISEMENT

©2022 The Dallas Morning News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
goldberg-fbi-20220809
Editorials
Other View: After Mar-a-Lago, GOP must stop attacks on federal law enforcement
Threats are not free speech. And rhetoric calculated to incite outrage based on false, incendiary claims and comments aimed at demonizing federal law enforcement is damaging to this country.
August 22, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dallas Morning News Editorial
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: As long as schools are violent, it will be hard to retain teachers
As the new school year approaches, teachers need to know that they have the full support of their administrators and district officials.
August 20, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board