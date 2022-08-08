SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: Bill Russell and Nichelle Nichols, American heroes

They reminded America that it could do better.

OPED-RUSSELL-NICHOLS-EDITORIAL-GET
Former Boston Celtics captain Bill Russell, left, is presented with the 2010 Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Barack Obama during an East Room event at the White House Feb. 15, 2011, in Washington, D.C. Obama presented the medal, the highest honor awarded to civilians, to twelve pioneers in sports, labor, politics and arts.
Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Editorial Board
August 08, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

There’s a reason for the simultaneous mourning and celebration of the lives of a basketball player and an actress, both out of the public eye for years. Nichelle Nichols, 89, and Bill Russell, 88, were born during the Great Depression into a society that defined them as second-class citizens simply because they were Black.

One of the most dominant high school and college basketball players in the country, Bill Russell led Team USA to gold at the Melbourne Olympic Games in 1956. He then led the formerly mediocre Boston Celtics to 11 NBA championships, including a record eight in a row, during a decade of intense racial strife in that city. As much as many white Bostonians hated cheering for Black players, they made an exception for the Black man whose play created the city’s first great sports dynasty.

Also Read
OPED-USASIA-PELOSI-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit an important stand for democratic values at home and abroad
The remarkable bravery the California congresswoman demonstrated provides an example of how we should respond to such provocations. The U.S. must not be intimidated.
August 06, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  The Sacramento Bee Editorial Board
OPED-DEMOCRATS-JUDICIARY-EDITORIAL-DMT
Editorials
Other View: Biden, Democrats are tempting fate by dragging their feet on judicial vacancies
Even as Democrats reel from draconian impact of Republicans’ success at stacking the U.S. Supreme Court, the Biden administration is in danger of leaving scores of lower-court federal judgeships vacant by the end of this year — at which point, a Republican Senate might be in place to continue pushing the bench far to the right of America.
August 03, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Load More

But it wasn’t his athletic success than made him a hero. Russell was also an active civil rights crusader who didn’t ignore the racial inequalities of the day for the sake of making his integration into the locker room and the arena floor smoother. He contributed money to the movement and recruited other Black athletes. He attended Martin Luther King’s 1963 March on Washington.

He was a man of conscience with an abiding hope in the American ideals the march represented. His dignity and leadership made millions of otherwise indifferent citizens more sympathetic to the cause of civil rights.

Nichelle Nichols wasn’t a world-class athlete, but her image was beamed around the world. In 1966 she assumed the role of Lt. Uhura, the communications officer and fourth in command of the starship Enterprise on “Star Trek.” It was a revolutionary bit of casting.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was the first Black actress to have a non-subservient role on a television series. Her character was beautiful, intelligent and utterly different from the depiction of Black women in popular culture at the time. She was a declaration that Black people would someday enjoy full equality with white Americans. It was a shocking premise for American television.

But it wasn’t her television success that made her a hero. Like Russell, Nichols lived by her principles. When she wanted to quit “Star Trek” after the first season to do a stint on Broadway, MLK talked her out of it. Her role was too important to the advancement of Black people, he said, for her to step away. She gave up Broadway and thus became an indispensable part of a pop culture phenomenon that has shaped the attitudes about race of several generations.

Nichelle Nichols and Bill Russell reminded America that it could do better. By going boldly where few Americans had gone before, they defined what this country can be.

©2022 PG Publishing Co.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-CONGRESS-CONSTITUTION-EDITORIAL-LA
Editorials
Other View: Freshman members of Congress should take a class about the Constitution
Ignorance of how this country works is unforgiveable among lawmakers.
August 02, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dallas Morning News Editorial
OPED-DOJ-TRUMP-COMMENTARY-ABA
Editorials
Other View: Garland doesn’t lie – the Justice Department is targeting Trump
With hundreds of rioters charged, why wouldn't the Justice Department go after the ringleaders?
July 30, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Harry Litman
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Cascade Lake Park should not fall prey to geese
Cascade Lake Park is quickly becoming overrun with geese as the investments and development there continue.
July 30, 2022 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board