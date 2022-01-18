SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials

Other View: Confusing coronavirus message risks prompting Americans to tune out

OPED-CORONAVIRUS-CONFUSION-EDITORIAL-ABA
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, left, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House's chief medical adviser and director of the NIAID, before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine the federal response to COVID-19 and new emerging variants on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Greg Nash/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM/TNS
By St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
January 18, 2022 11:00 AM
Share

Recommendations from the Biden administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seem to change weekly regarding coronavirus precautions. Americans are justifiably confused and are at risk of tuning out. For a Democratic administration struggling to create the appearance of command authority during an ongoing national crisis, the mixed messaging feeds the Republican narrative that Democrats are incompetent.

Americans should, first of all, remember the pandemic response under the previous administration. President Donald Trump proposed on national television the consumption of cleaning fluid as a coronavirus remedy. He directly contradicted his own experts. He refused to wear a mask in public, becoming infected and requiring emergency treatment. But to Trump’s credit, he spearheaded the crash development of vaccines that, today, are keeping people alive.

President Joe Biden in some senses had to build America’s pandemic-response network from zero because of Trump’s obstinacy and cultivation of a political environment that encouraged millions of Americans to reject masks and vaccines. Their refusal is the primary force behind new, record-high infection rates that are pushing health care resources to the breaking point. Such obstinacy also helps extend the life of the virus so it can continue mutating into more infectious variants such as the current omicron wave.

To convince the public that the experts know what they’re talking about, and their advice should be followed, the administration’s message must be delivered with greater clarity and consistency.

The pre-omicron quarantine period for people exposed to the virus used to be 10 days. Now it’s five days, according to CDC guidance, or not at all, unless the person shows symptoms. Asymptomatic people can still be contagious, so they should stay at home. Or maybe just wear a mask. But forget about cloth masks; make sure it’s an N95. Should students return to remote learning or stay in classrooms? Who knows?

ADVERTISEMENT

Nationally, courts have flip-flopped on whether employers must comply with Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules. The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked an administration rule requiring employees either to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing and wear masks. Large companies that had just implemented the OSHA rules now could have to change course, adding to the confusion.

The CDC director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, says the virus’s constantly changing nature creates a moving target. “You know, this is hard” to come up with a consistent, clear message, she told Fox News.

But the fundamentals haven’t changed and bear repeating: The safest way to avoid infection is to avoid large groups and wear a properly fitting mask. Fully vaccinated and boosted people are still vulnerable to infection but tend to have milder symptoms, whereas unvaccinated people are the ones currently overwhelming hospitals.

Why should exasperated members of the public not start tuning out? Because they could be the next ones seeking emergency hospital treatment. Given current wait times, it’s far smarter to be overly cautious than throw caution to the wind.

©2022 STLtoday.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-ENV-CLIMATE-RESPONSE-EDITORIAL-LA
Editorials
Other View: 1 in 3 Americans now ‘alarmed’ by climate change. Why aren’t our leaders?
Instead of acting decisively to slash emissions, switch to renewable energy and phase out fossil fuel production, our government is still stuck in the mud, even as U.S. greenhouse gas emissions roar back after a pandemic-induced lull.
January 18, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Are we there yet? No, but there is progress this MLK Day.
The path to achieve King's dream is clearer than it was just a few years ago. Now it's up to every Minnesotan to decide whether to follow that path.
January 15, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
Energy saving bulbs
Editorials
Other View: Biden administration must move more quickly to undo Trump's climate mischief
As life returned somewhat to normal last year after the pandemic shutdowns of 2020, America’s briefly reduced greenhouse gas emissions have started climbing toward normal as well, according to a new report. The data is unsurprising, given 2020’s unprecedented drop in emissions due to the pandemic. But it’s a reminder that the Biden administration’s goal of halving 2005 emission levels by 2030 looks increasingly elusive.
January 14, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-CAPITOL-RIOT-BIDEN-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Biden’s clarion call: The president’s bracing, powerful remarks on Jan. 6
In remarks destined for history books, President Joe Biden directly blamed his predecessor for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol last year — and said that the only way for the nation to move forward is to frontally reject the corrosive lie spouted by Donald Trump and happily swallowed by his minions that the 2020 election was built on mass fraud. Amen.
January 12, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News