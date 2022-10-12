We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, October 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: Democrats should scuttle the debt ceiling before America hits the fiscal brink

Opinion by St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
October 12, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

They aren’t saying it publicly, but behind the scenes, congressional Republican officials and business leaders are bracing for the nightmare scenario of a debt ceiling crisis potentially worse than the one in 2011 if the GOP retakes the House this year. That’s according to an Axios piece that pays special attention to Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., who could be in line for a key budgetary post in a Republican-led house. Smith tells the website bluntly that he thinks holding the nation’s fiscal stability hostage is a valid political strategy to force policy changes on the Biden administration.

Add it to the long list of reasons a Republican House takeover could be disastrous for America — though that danger would be mitigated if Democrats were to finally get rid of the whole debt ceiling concept now, while they control Congress.

Also Read
steve-simon.jpg
Editorials
Endorsement: With Minnesota elections so well-run, Steve Simon can be rehired as secretary of state
“I want to build on Minnesota’s success story; 2020 was the ultimate stress test for our democracy, and we passed the test. In Minnesota, I’d say we aced the test,” Simon said in an exclusive interview this fall with Forum Communications.
October 12, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  FCC Editorial Advisory Board
thomas-berkeley-20221004
Editorials
Other View: Berkeley group pushes a ban on pro-Israel speakers
Students at Cal, or any other campus, have a right to their own beliefs, of course. But the BDS movement veers dangerously close to antisemitism in its highly selective outrage.
October 11, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board
Load More

The debt ceiling is the amount of money the treasury is allowed under law to borrow to cover America’s financial obligations. The ceiling has routinely been raised over the years as those obligations have increased, a process that used to be uncontroversial. That has changed in today’s deeply divided Congress, with Republicans occasionally seeking leverage over Democratic presidents by threatening to refuse to raise the limit when it’s needed.

It’s important to stress (because Republican fiscal warriors love to obfuscate this fact) that refusing to raise the debt ceiling is not the same as refusing to take on additional debt. It’s more akin to refusing to pay a loan or a credit card bill for spending that has already happened. That would mean a U.S. default on its financial obligations, which would very likely lead to a global financial meltdown.

Even talking about that is the height of political irresponsibility. But Republicans came close to actually doing it in 2011, in their quest to stymie then-President Barack Obama at every turn. Although a last-minute agreement was finally hammered out to raise the ceiling so America could pay its bills, the mere threat of a federal default caused turmoil in the financial markets, resulted in the nation’s first credit downgrade in history, and added billions to the cost of government borrowing.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Axios piece, Republican sources and others questioned whether House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, should the Republican become House speaker, would have the will to stand up to the bomb-throwers in his own caucus (as then-Speaker John Boehner finally did in 2011) to avert a debt ceiling crisis. The signs aren’t good.

Some have called for removing the debt ceiling altogether, since it serves no real purpose today except as a recurring fiscal time bomb. Facing the real chance that Congress next year will be controlled by a radicalized GOP willing to burn down America’s fiscal house in order to burn the Biden administration, Democrats should get rid of this threat now, once and for all.

©2022 STLtoday.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
US-NEWS-WEA-IAN-CLIMATECHANGE-EDITORIAL-FL
Editorials
Other View: Hurricane Ian and climate change: The link is undeniable
If events like this don’t rally Americans to the cause of dealing with climate change, of essentially warding off future disaster, we will lose far more lives than were lost in Florida this past week as the effects of unchecked climate change march on.
October 10, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Baltimore Sun Editorial Board
OPED-TRUMP-MARALAGO-SEARCH-JUDGE-EDITORIAL-ZUM
Editorials
Other View: Judge in documents case is clearly playing for Team Trump. She shouldn't preside
The Justice Department should ask Cannon to recuse herself, and if she refuses, it should appeal for reassignment of the case.
October 05, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-CONGRESS-DISCLOSE-ACT-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Show us the money
Disclosure of large sums of money to influence elections is imperative
October 03, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board