We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, September 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: Doing its job preserves Supreme Court’s legitimacy

OPED-SCOTUS-LEGITIMACY-EDITORIAL-GET
Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021. Seated from left: Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Standing from left: Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2022 12:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The best way for the U.S. Supreme Court to preserve its legitimacy is to ignore public opinion.

Last week, Chief Justice John Roberts made remarks defending the institution of the Supreme Court. It was his first public address since the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

Also Read
OPED-FLA-IMMIGRANTS-DESANTIS-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: With shameful Martha’s Vineyard stunt, DeSantis dishes out cruelty with a smirk
Every immigrant should remember the pain of their first days in America. How heartbreaking it would have been to be used as a pawn by a heartless politician.
September 19, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  The Miami Herald Editorial Board
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: New mental health hospital is a good (re)start
The 2022 session of the Minnesota Legislature didn't exactly end in stellar fashion. With primaries looming and the general election less than six months away, the DFL-led House and the GOP-led Senate didn't agree on much.
September 17, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
Load More

“Simply because people disagree with an opinion is not a basis for criticizing the legitimacy of the court,” he said at an event in Colorado. He added, “You don’t want the political branches telling you what the law is. And you don’t want public opinion to be the guide of what the appropriate decision is.”

Now, criticism of court rulings is fair game. As Roberts himself pointed out, some of the fiercest critiques of the court’s decisions come from its own members. But those attacks should focus on the process each justice used to reach his or her decision, not one’s feelings about the result.

But it’s the outcome, not the process, that generated so much criticism after the Dobbs ruling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Kamala Harris said the decision “causes me great concern about the integrity of the court overall.” A recent piece in Vanity Fair attacked the court for being “dominated by unaccountable right-wing activists.” If that was the case, one wonders why the majority didn’t outlaw abortion, instead of returning the issue to the states.

Notably, access to abortion in Nevada hasn’t changed. That’s unlikely to change either. Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo has shown no enthusiasm for modifying Nevada’s abortion law.

If you take a step back, you can see the game that’s being played. Leading voices on the political left attack court decisions they disagree with as illegitimate. Anyone supporting those decisions is supposedly doing grave harm to the institution itself. Ergo, preserving the court’s legitimacy requires decisions agreeable to the political left.

But it’s Congress that passes the laws. If the public doesn’t approve of those laws, they can vote for new elected officials.

In contrast, federal judges receive lifetime tenure, specifically to shield them from public pressure. Their job is to abide by the U.S. Constitution and laws passed by Congress, not impose their personal opinions. That’s the “rule of law.”

Now, this won’t always be popular in the short term. Less than half of Americans can name the three branches of government. The nuances of the separation of powers are sadly lost on many.

But public opinion is always changing. The court and Roberts’ tenure as chief justice won’t be defined by one decision. He’s right to defend the court for fulfilling its unique role in American government.

©2022 Las Vegas Review-Journal
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-GOP-THIEL-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Peter Thiel’s warning to GOP is a wake-up call
Republicans, Thiel says, are focusing too much this cycle on opposing progressive policies, without offering tangible alternatives.
September 16, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dallas Morning News Editorial
OPED-PICKLEBALL-DEMOCRACY-EDITORIAL-TB
Editorials
Other View: Can pickleball save democracy? We’ve heard worse ideas
The sport traditionally welcomes everybody, of different ages, skill levels and socioeconomic backgrounds.
September 15, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
OPED-CMP-COLLEGES-FREESPEECH-EDITORIAL-DMT
Editorials
Other View: How free speech allergies continue to plague colleges and universities across America
Columbia, No. 2 on U.S. News & World Report’s coveted college list, withdrew from the rankings this summer after one of its own math professors questioned the figures the school provided the magazine. Now the venerable university has another ranking it may want to quit: the campus free speech comparisons tabulated by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE). The Lions went out like a limping lamb, placing dead last among 203 surveyed schools in the nonprofit’s third annual look at how open institutions of higher learning are to ideas from across the political and ideological spectrum.
September 14, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
OPED-QUEEN-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: As the crown became a curiosity, Queen Elizabeth did the British people proud
Will the House of Windsor and royalty survive her passing?
September 13, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board