SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials

Other View: Follow Mitch’s lead: McConnell shows some backbone, a rarity in the Republican Party

OPED-CAPITOL-RIOT-MCCONNELL-EDITORIAL-GET
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell watch a police motorcade follow a hearse carrying the remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick after 'lying in honor' in the Rotunda of the Capitol in Washington, DC on Feb. 3, 2021.
Michael Reynolds/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by New York Daily News Editorial Board
February 14, 2022 10:00 AM
Share

Properly translating the Republican National Committee’s Orwellian statement that the Jan. 6 Capitol marauders and rioters were “ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell dropped the Newspeak and said in plain English: “We all were here. We saw what happened. It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next. That’s what it was.”

What a crying shame this seems to be a minority view in today’s GOP.

Yes, it was a “violent insurrection” egged on by a president who had lost and was trying to cheat and steal in order to illegally and unconstitutionally cling to power. But his ever-loyal vice president, showing a welcome spasm of principle after years of servility, refused to go along, even with the rampaging mob howling, “Hang Mike Pence!” It took Pence a year to summon the courage. He now says plainly, “President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election.”

Correct. To make it clear to everyone, even Donald Trump and his zombie-like followers, the antiquated, confusing and contradictory Electoral Count Act must be clarified and modernized before the 2024 presidential election. McConnell must put his full weight behind this needed repair, joining the bipartisan effort in the Senate.

Written in 1887, a full decade after a deal to resolve the disputed 1876 election, the Act has an early “safe harbor” provision from the horseback courier days that a GOP-favoring U.S. Supreme Court used in 2000 to stop the Florida recount, handing victory to George W. Bush over Al Gore. It also has the vice president announce the winner, which the Trumpers claimed (and still claim) grants the veep authority to discard results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fixing the law would push back the calendar on when states can report their results and clearly strip the veep of any meaningful involvement — so next time Congress counts the votes, the mob can stay home.

©2022 New York Daily News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Opinion by New York Daily News Editorial Board
What to read next
OPED-NOFLY-LIST-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Consider no-fly list to ground unruly passengers
Few places have brought out the worst in people during the COVID-19 pandemic more than airplanes. In-flight confrontations have soared over the past two years and airlines are worried they will impact safety.
February 11, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  The Detroit News
OPED-CONGRESS-STOCKS-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: No more stock trading for members of Congress
As a frightening new virus began spreading around the world in early 2020, a few lawmakers made some very well-timed stock trades.
February 10, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
OPED-SPOTIFY-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Rogan, Spotify and COVID
Joe Rogan is a contrarian comedian who interviews people he considers interesting, often letting them ramble; he doesn’t offer himself as an authority or broadcast on a channel with “news” in the name like Tucker Carlson does. His estimated 11 million listeners per podcast on Spotify — more than double Carlson’s average viewership on Fox — expect entertainment and engaging conversation.
February 09, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Schools are meeting more than educational needs
The American inventor Charles Kettering said his interest was in the future because he was going to spend the rest of his time there.
February 08, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board