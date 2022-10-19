SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, October 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: Going long: The ravages of long COVID are coming into focus

A still poorly understood set of chronic conditions affecting hundreds of thousands if not millions of Americans at a time, will shape our society and government in ways that we’re only starting to grapple with.

OPED-LONGCOVID-EDITORIAL-GET
People walk past a COVID-19 testing site on May 17, 2022, in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by New York Daily News Editorial Board
October 19, 2022 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

It’s becoming clearer that, even in the unlikely event that we somehow, someday manage to eradicate COVID-19 and its many variants, we can’t wipe clean the enormous toll the virus has taken.

This is not just because of the incalculable loss of those who’ve died, but the struggles of those who’ve lived. The results of a study recently published in the journal Nature Communications — which utilized survey data from around 100,000 people for the most wide-ranging review of the subject — further confirm what we’ve come to fear: a significant percentage of the population will go on to live with long-term, chronic symptoms, even if they initially had mild cases.

Also Read
OPED-LA-COUNCIL-EDITORIAL-LA
Editorials
Other View: Progressive racism: The Los Angeles City Council scandal reveals hard truths
It comes as a shock but shouldn’t be a surprise that three members of the Los Angeles City Council, Democrats all, got caught on tape trafficking in nasty, racist rhetoric. While the nation’s most powerful Republican turned blatant bias into an art form — proposing a ban on Muslim entry to America, trying to discredit a Latino federal judge by calling him “Mexican,” warning against admitting migrants from “shithole countries,” fearmongering with lies on race and crime, and so on — liberals and progressives have too long tolerated brands of bigotry in their midst, which manifests itself most often in urban power struggles.
October 18, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Rochester School Board endorsements: Nathan, Marvin, Workman, Cook
We want our community to go forward, with a school board that strives to meet the educational and emotional needs of Rochester's increasingly diverse student population.
October 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
Load More

Of more than 31,000 symptomatic people in the study, conducted in Scotland, a full 42% reported only partial recovery between six and 18 months post-infection, and 6% reported not recovering at all. The most common problems were respiratory and cognitive, the sort of challenges that can curb a person’s ability to live a full and independent life. This reality, of a still poorly understood set of chronic conditions affecting hundreds of thousands if not millions of Americans at a time, will shape our society and government in ways that we’re only starting to grapple with.

The news wasn’t all bad, as the study found that those who’ve been vaccinated or had asymptomatic infections, even if they are not fully insulated, were less likely to suffer these longer-term impacts. That’s why we should be lining up to get jabbed with the latest available vaccines, something that Americans are failing badly at , with only about 4% of those eligible receiving new bivalent booster shots.

Encouraging and in some cases compelling vaccinations remain key, which is why it’s good news that the Supreme Court this week refused to issue an injunction against New York City’s municipal vaccination program. Employers have long had the right to compel their employees to protect themselves. Don’t take that tool away as this virus still kills about 400 Americans a day and infects countless more.

ADVERTISEMENT

©2022 New York Daily News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
FCC Editorial Advisory Board
Editorials
Endorsement: A listener, Finstad will represent 1st District well
We are confident that he would wield the power of his position for the benefit of all Minnesotans, not just those who agree with him.
October 18, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  FCC Editorial Advisory Board
OPED-ALEXJONES-SANDYHOOK-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Alex Jones verdict sends a strong message to those who profit from cruel lies
It’s unfortunate that the families of Sandy Hook probably won’t actually get anything close to the nearly $1 billion that a Connecticut jury assessed Wednesday against right-wing conspiracy monger Alex Jones for his monstrous lies about the massacre that killed their children. But the historic verdict nonetheless sends a strong message to those who inhabit the sewers of profitable misinformation out there: Society has had enough.
October 17, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-HUNTERBIDEN-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: If Hunter Biden broke the law, by all means, throw the book at him
The Washington Post reports that federal authorities have gathered enough evidence of malfeasance to charge him with lying on a federal gun purchase application and tax crimes.
October 15, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-STATUEOFLIBERTY-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: A crowning achievement: Welcome back, Lady Liberty
This week, after more than two-and-a-half years of COVID closure, visitors returned to the top of the Statue of Liberty, climbing the 146 winding steps up the double helix spiral staircase to reach inside her crown and look down on the harbor from the 25 windows, exactly as intended when she was given by France to the United States in 1886.
October 15, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board