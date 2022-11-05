SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, November 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: GOP must reject isolationist strain that questions aid to Ukraine

Let’s be clear: The war in Ukraine is a proxy war for human freedom in Europe and around the world.

OPED-USUKRAINE-EDITORIAL-GET
Ukrainian military carry the casket of Yuriy Grishenko, 50, who was killed on Sept. 27 in Luhansk district, on Oct. 25, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian forces were unable to bring the body home because the territory was occupied by Russians.
Paula Bronstein/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by Dallas Morning News Editorial
November 05, 2022 12:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

In the days before the midterm elections, it’s easy to see our political divisions.

In fact, it’s all but impossible to escape them if you’re the sort of person who owns a television or has a mailbox.

But we better be focused on one of the main things that should unite us: a clear idea about America’s role in a world that is becoming ever more dangerous for democracy and the rule of law.

Republicans look poised to do well this election based on fears about the economy and a general wave of support for conservative values.

But the GOP’s internal struggle over American foreign policy is increasingly worrisome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Too many Republican officials and candidates have been reluctant to offer full support for Ukraine’s defense of its democracy. Let’s be clear: The war in Ukraine is a proxy war for human freedom in Europe and around the world.

In May, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell addressed the growing strain of isolationism in his party with The New York Times.

“We have sort of an isolationist wing, and I think some of the Trump supporters are sort of linked up with the isolationists,” he said.

That’s understating the matter.

But to conservatives reading this we would say that there is nothing less conservative than sacrificing America’s place in the world as a standard-bearer for human freedom. We have historically been and must continue to be willing to sacrifice for the spread of democracy and the rule of law.

That means being clear-eyed about the enemies of human freedom. Many are advancing. China has become an increasingly authoritarian society, where continued COVID-19 lockdowns are an excuse for the expansion of state power. Iran is in the throes of uprisings and the brutal suppression of people longing for freedom from theocracy. And in Russia, we have the most naked display of a thuggish dictator trying to steal another nation’s territory since World War II.

No matter our problems at home, we better be quick to recognize the difference between internal political differences and external threats.

Whatever happens Nov. 8, step one must be to keep up our ongoing support for Ukraine’s battle against tyranny. Because its victory, or its loss, will be a signal call to dictators and autocrats the world over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Democracy has been on the defense for too long in this world. America has to demonstrate its support for nations and peoples who would sacrifice everything for self-determination.

But we cannot do that unless we unite around the idea that our country is and will remain the leader of the free world.

©2022 The Dallas Morning News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: For safety's sake, don't get creative with home-heating
Space heaters, ovens and neglected fireplaces and chimneys are potential causes of house fires.
November 05, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-SCOTUS-AFFIRMATIVE-ACTION-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: There’s a way forward on campus diversity
Though the oral arguments were contentious, lawyers on both sides of the debate over race-conscious admissions at the University of North Carolina and Harvard and their respective allies on the Supreme Court agreed on something significant Monday: There ought to be a very high bar for allowing colleges to continue to use race as a factor in comprising their classes, and race-neutral admissions are far preferable if and when they can reliably be used to build pluralistic student bodies.
November 04, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
OPED-PELOSI-HUSBAND-ATTACKED-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Attack at Nancy Pelosi’s home is the latest symptom of politics off the rails
We can hardly act surprised, but we must not lose our capacity for outrage.
November 02, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
OPED-SCOTUS-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Once again, America is reminded that the Supreme Court is a broken institution
Justice Thomas' reprieve for Lindsay Graham, and Justice Alito's assurances as he sought confirmation represent overt partisanship by its conservative majority.
November 01, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board