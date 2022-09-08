SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: How to stop so many of Putin’s critics from dying

In and around Russia and the world, people who happen to have inconvenient positions or opinions are winding up dead from freak accidents or suicides or gunshot wounds that Russian officials insist were self-inflicted.

OPED-PUTIN-CRITICS-EDITORIAL-GET
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on as he holds a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow on April 20, 2022.
Mikhail Tereshchenko/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by New York Daily News Editorial Board
September 08, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Quick, somebody repair the slippery floors and close all the open hospital windows in Moscow. One was obviously responsible for the freak-accident death of Ravil Maganov, the chairman of Russia’s second-largest oil producer, Lukoil. Maganov must have tripped, perhaps on his IV line, before plummeting to his death on Thursday.

And quick, somebody also check all the apartment windows in Washington, where Dan Rapoport, a prominent critic of Vladimir Putin and an open supporter of jailed critic Alexei Navalny, fell out of his luxury apartment building on Aug. 14. But maybe it was suicide; a medical examiner’s report is pending.

Also Read
OPED-MISS-VOTING-LAW-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: A Jim Crow law was designed to disenfranchise Blacks. A court just upheld it
What’s wrong with this picture? A federal appeals court in Mississippi, in recently considering whether to overturn an 1890 law that makes it almost impossible for ex-convicts to ever vote again, wrote that the law was “steeped in racism” from its very inception. Then that same court upheld the law anyway, saying Mississippi has made enough progress in modern times to avoid the law’s historically racist outcomes. But all indications are that those racist outcomes continue, in Mississippi and almost a dozen other states that still disenfranchise ex-convicts.
September 07, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Businessman Drawing Increasing Dollar Graph
Editorials
Other View: Want to attract more teachers to the profession? Pay them more
Oprah Winfrey said her fourth-grade teacher created a “spark for learning” and is why she had a talk show. Lin Manuel-Miranda said arts education “saved his life” and cited his sixth-grade music teacher. John Legend said his English teacher pushed him to apply for a scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania, which led to his becoming a successful songwriter.
September 06, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  The Philadelphia Inquirer Editorial Board
Load More

It’s more than windows and floors that demand serious inspection. In and around Russia and the world, people who happen to have inconvenient positions or opinions are winding up dead from freak accidents or suicides or gunshot wounds that Russian officials insist were self-inflicted.

In January, Leonid Shulman, a former executive at state-owned gas giant Gazprom, was found dead in the bathroom of his cottage near St. Petersburg. Bathrooms have notoriously wet floors, perhaps requiring a new set of regulations to demand they are promptly dried following showers and shaves.

Russia could also use a blue-ribbon garage safety commission to look into the tragic death of gas executive Alexander Tyulakov in his St. Petersburg-area garage the day after the February invasion of Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

In April, former top natural gas executive Sergei Protosenya was found dead along with his wife and daughter in their villa in Spain, with officials saying he killed them before taking his own life.

In July, Yury Voronov, the CEO and founder of Astra-Shipping, which worked on Arctic contracts for Gazprom, was found dead in his pool and with a gunshot wound in his head. The gun was nearby.

Perhaps Russia’s FSB, the KGB successor that does Putin’s dirty work, can send mental health counselors to the homes of such individuals to reverse this contagious depression. But at the very least, someone needs to check all the floors. Usually the problem is the floors.

©2022 New York Daily News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-PPP-LOANS-EDITORIAL-ABA
Editorials
Other View: Not very PPProgressive: Lessons learned from PPP loans that went mostly to the rich
As the pandemic forced widespread closures in 2020, federal policymakers were staring down a torrent of job losses. Millions of workers were being laid off from businesses large and small, and millions more would lose their jobs with every passing week, causing indelible long-term damage to their financial picture and the whole economy unless the government acted.
September 05, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Let's be proactive about preventing college debt
Holding the line on public-school tuition, and eliminating loan interest ought to help.
September 03, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-CORONAVIRUS-TESTS-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Extend, fund free COVID tests
The COVID-19 virus's course and evolution remain unpredictable. But this far into the pandemic, there are some safe assumptions.
September 02, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Star Tribune Editorial Board
OPED-CONGRESS-DATA-PRIVACY-EDITORIAL-DMT
Editorials
Other View: Congress must resist industry efforts to weaken crucial data privacy legislation
The implications for consumers range from the annoyance of targeted advertising to compromised financial data and even threats to personal safety.
September 01, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board