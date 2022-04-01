Read Today's Paper Friday, April 1
Opinion | Editorials

Other View: Identify accused war criminals

People fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine arrive at Siret border crossing
Women from Kharkiv are reunited with their friend from Chernihiv in Ukraine after fleeing to Romania, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, on March 22, 2022.
CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS
Opinion by Dallas Morning News Editorial
April 01, 2022 11:00 AM
Share

While the U.S. casts about for some way to bring more pressure on Russia without joining the war in Ukraine, Bing West, former U.S. assistant secretary of defense under President Ronald Reagan, has a plan. We think the Biden administration should listen.

In an interview with Dallas Morning News contributor Michael Judge last week, West suggested that NATO countries should publicize the names of Russian military commanders who have authorized attacks on civilians, and promise to investigate them for war crimes. Further, West suggested that those commanders and their families should be barred from entering NATO countries.

What makes such an action possible is the close cultural connections between Russia and Ukraine, which makes it possible to identify military officers responsible for attacks on civilian targets.

“This information is out there,” West said. “The Ukrainians have the names of every single one. There isn’t a Russian battalion commander or above in Ukraine right now whose name is not known.”

The Western intelligence community could vet those names, and any member of the list should be entitled to due process. Further, we would add that this action should come with an offer of clemency for any of those officers who obstruct the execution of war crimes or who cooperate with Western authorities.

By many accounts, Russian forces are rife with disunity and low morale. And Russia’s top-heavy command structure means more high-ranking officers are being sent to the front lines to “sort out problems and revitalize the effort,” according to Reuters. Last week, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak named six Russian generals who he said have been killed in action. Measures like this could fuel disharmony in the ranks, further weakening the Russian attack.

President Joe Biden has publicly called out Russian President Vladimir Putin, labeling him a war criminal. But that’s not likely to do much good. Putin’s hubris is too far gone for that. But Putin’s generals and colonels might be a different story.

To date, the effort to weaken resolve among Putin’s supporters has focused on political and financial targets. On Thursday, Biden announced more sanctions, this time against the Russian Duma and more than 40 defense companies. Bringing action against active-duty military officers dovetails with that approach.

As Western nations look for meaningful ways to support Ukraine without military escalation or sending troops into battle, this is a savvy tactic worth exploring.

©2022 The Dallas Morning News.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Opinion by Dallas Morning News Editorial
