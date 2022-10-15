We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: If Hunter Biden broke the law, by all means, throw the book at him

The Washington Post reports that federal authorities have gathered enough evidence of malfeasance to charge him with lying on a federal gun purchase application and tax crimes.

OPED-HUNTERBIDEN-EDITORIAL-GET
President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, exits Holy Spirit Catholic Church after attending mass with his father in Johns Island, South Carolina, on Aug. 13, 2022.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
October 15, 2022 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

For years, supporters of Donald Trump have alleged a vast news media conspiracy to cover up the alleged corrupt activities of Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son. The allegations typically escalate whenever Trump finds himself in legal trouble over tax evasion, purloining government documents, meddling in elections or leading an insurrection — as if Hunter Biden’s legal issues somehow compare and deserve equal coverage.

What about Hunter Biden? The Washington Post reports that federal authorities have gathered enough evidence of malfeasance to charge him with lying on a federal gun purchase application and tax crimes. If the authorities have the evidence, by all means, the president’s son deserves prosecution with no less vigor than what Trump deserves for his alleged crimes.

Also Read
OPED-STATUEOFLIBERTY-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: A crowning achievement: Welcome back, Lady Liberty
This week, after more than two-and-a-half years of COVID closure, visitors returned to the top of the Statue of Liberty, climbing the 146 winding steps up the double helix spiral staircase to reach inside her crown and look down on the harbor from the 25 windows, exactly as intended when she was given by France to the United States in 1886.
October 15, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
FCC Editorial Advisory Board
Editorials
Endorsement: Jim Schultz is the right choice for Minnesota attorney general
Republican Schultz's campaign focus has been public safety, economic prosperity, the Constitution and consumer protection. He continually promises to address the state’s violent crime trend by expanding the Attorney General Office’s criminal division. He also has the endorsement of nearly two dozen county sheriffs and the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.
October 15, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  FCC Editorial Advisory Board
Load More

Trump followers have been obsessed with Hunter Biden’s laptop, which he reportedly left at a repair shop sometime before the 2020 election. It apparently contained 217 gigabytes of information that included records of his overseas business dealings along with all sorts of potentially embarrassing photos and communications. Hunter Biden is a recovering drug addict, and Republicans were salivating at the possibility that his laptop might contain evidence of criminal activity or trying to profit off his family name. Of particular interest were payments he received to serve on a Ukrainian natural gas company’s board.

It’s been apparent for months that the Justice Department is conducting an investigation and may have referred its findings to a grand jury — all of which, by law, is secret. The Washington Post’s story last week cites as sources “people familiar with the case.”

Hunter Biden’s attorney, Chris Clark, didn’t deny the contents of the story and actually appeared to confirm some details by issuing a written statement: “It is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a Grand Jury investigation such as this one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

No person is above the law. Hunter Biden has never held elective office, and his alleged crimes aren’t slightly comparable to the seriousness of what Trump did while in office. As private citizens, both allegedly evaded taxes.

As for a vague allegation that Hunter Biden lied on a federal gun purchase form, it apparently involves a question he answered about whether he was “an unlawful user of, or addicted to” a narcotic drug or controlled substance. He reportedly answered “no” at a time when he had acknowledged he was smoking crack cocaine. If proven, that means he lied to the federal government — not unlike Trump when he claimed to have handed over all government documents he unlawfully kept at his Mar-a-Lago estate, even though he clearly had not handed them over.

It’ll be up to a Trump-appointed federal prosecutor in Delaware to decide Hunter Biden’s fate if a grand jury indictment comes down. The fact that he’s the president’s son should matter not one whit. No person is above the law.

©2022 STLtoday.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
SPORTS-PENN-STATE-OPENS-CAMP-WITH-32-HA.jpg
Editorials
Other View: On, Wisconsin! On to the bank! College football cashes in while players get peanuts
The NCAA should finally see the writing on the wall and pay athletes who endure the arduous grind of practices, strength training, games and tournaments, and yield colossal profits for the NCAA and the people at the top rungs of universities.
October 13, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
Editorials
Other View: Democrats should scuttle the debt ceiling before America hits the fiscal brink
They aren’t saying it publicly, but behind the scenes, congressional Republican officials and business leaders are bracing for the nightmare scenario of a debt ceiling crisis potentially worse than the one in 2011 if the GOP retakes the House this year. That’s according to an Axios piece that pays special attention to Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., who could be in line for a key budgetary post in a Republican-led house. Smith tells the website bluntly that he thinks holding the nation’s fiscal stability hostage is a valid political strategy to force policy changes on the Biden administration.
October 12, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
steve-simon.jpg
Editorials
Endorsement: With Minnesota elections so well-run, Steve Simon can be rehired as secretary of state
“I want to build on Minnesota’s success story; 2020 was the ultimate stress test for our democracy, and we passed the test. In Minnesota, I’d say we aced the test,” Simon said in an exclusive interview this fall with Forum Communications.
October 12, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  FCC Editorial Advisory Board
thomas-berkeley-20221004
Editorials
Other View: Berkeley group pushes a ban on pro-Israel speakers
Students at Cal, or any other campus, have a right to their own beliefs, of course. But the BDS movement veers dangerously close to antisemitism in its highly selective outrage.
October 11, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board