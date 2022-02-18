SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials

Other View: It's difficult for public figures to prove libel. That shouldn't change

OPED-PALIN-LIBEL-LAWSUIT-EDITORIAL-GET
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin arrives at a federal court in Manhattan to resume a case against the New York Times after it was postponed because she tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 3, 2022, in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
February 18, 2022 11:00 AM
Share

A jury on Tuesday rejected Sarah Palin’s libel claim in a lawsuit against The New York Times, but that’s unlikely to be the end of it. The former vice presidential nominee is almost certain to appeal, with an eye toward making this a test case before the U.S. Supreme Court. It could become the conservative court’s latest temptation to overturn important precedent that should be left alone.

Currently, public figures like Palin must show not merely that a statement was false and defamatory in order to prove libel, but also that it was made maliciously and with reckless disregard for the truth. The idea is that, when it comes to commentary regarding those at the center of society’s big cultural or political issues, the standard for libel must be higher than mere honest mistakes. Otherwise, it would have a chilling effect on open debate.

Palin is suing over a June 2017 New York Times editorial that falsely alleged that the gunman who killed six people and critically wounded then-U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords in Arizona in 2011 was incited by an ad from Palin’s political action committee that showed crosshair targets on Democratic districts. In fact, there’s been no evidence that the political ad had anything to do with the gunman’s actions.

It was a sloppy assumption inserted by an editor trying to punch up an editorial on deadline. The newspaper quickly corrected the error. It may sound like the Times should be held liable anyway, since the statement was clearly false and defamatory. But under current law, public figures like Palin have to prove more than that. And for good reason.

The landmark 1964 Supreme Court ruling in New York Times v. Sullivan established that for public officials to win a libel action, it’s necessary to prove not merely that the statement was false and defamatory, but also to prove “actual malice” — that is, that the statement was made “with knowledge that it was false or with reckless disregard of whether it was false or not.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s a much higher burden than the private citizen’s standard of merely proving falsity and defamation. Such a higher standard for public officials is necessary, wrote Justice William Brennan, because “debate on public issues should be uninhibited, robust, and wide-open” — and errors are “inevitable in free debate.” In essence, the standard is meant to ensure that journalists aren’t so afraid of making honest mistakes that they shy from addressing the important issues of the day.

At least two Supreme Court justices, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, have indicated they are open to revisiting that higher standard. That would be a terrible mistake in an age when public figures seem to feel increasingly free to spread blatant misinformation, making aggressive journalism more important than ever. Putting kid gloves on the free press is the last thing America needs right now.

©2022 STLtoday.com .
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Opinion by St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
What to read next
021822.op.dnt.toon.jpg
Editorials
Other Views: Sure bet can finally be seized by lawmakers in St. Paul
From the Duluth News Tribne editorial: "Right now, Minnesota is being left behind by the state budget-boosting bounty of sports betting."
February 17, 2022 11:25 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board
OPED-GHOSTGUNS-EDITORIAL-SD
Editorials
Other View: Untraceable guns from kits are proliferating, but GOP still balks at reforms
President Joe Biden’s call to crack down on “ghost guns” — weapons with no serial numbers that are made from kits or 3D printers — should be the easiest lift imaginable. With violent crime being such a top issue with most Americans, how is it possible that any sitting politician of any party favors the proliferation of untraceable guns? And how exactly does that work with the GOP’s “law and order” mantra?
February 17, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-USCHINA-CONGRESS-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Congress must unite behind China competitiveness bill
Under the shadow of growing tensions with Beijing, the U.S. House of Representatives has approved a bill that would help the United States remain economically competitive with China. It will now need to be reconciled with similar legislation that passed the Senate last year.
February 16, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  The Seattle Times Editorial Board
021622.op.dnt.toon (1).jpg
Editorials
Other View: We all win with a level playing field for local news
"Tech giants like Facebook and Google are taking and republishing local news content while pilfering away the advertising dollars that support it."
February 16, 2022 06:09 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board