SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, November 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: It's time for feds to throw a lifeline to local journalism

One of the most powerful forces that hold our communities together is local news. It is as essential as ever — but more threatened than ever.

OPED-JOURNALISM-ACT-EDITORIAL-GET
An employee bundles stacks of freshly printed newspapers at the Columbian newspaper on April 18, 2018, in Vancouver, Wash. In January of 2017 the the U.S. Commerce Department imposed tariffs as much as 32 percent on Canadian newsprint causing paper prices to wildly skyrocket. Over the last two decades, U.S. newspaper circulation has dropped by half.
Natalie Behring/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by New York Daily News Editorial Board
November 14, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The wake of an election in which millions of Americans in diverse districts nationwide made their voices heard is the perfect time to remember: While increasing numbers of Americans may spend ever more time online, whether on Twitter or YouTube or Facebook or even (ugh) in the metaverse, in the ways that matter most, we continue to be rooted here in the real world.

Our kids go to local schools; we worry about local crime trends (or don’t); the local weather spoils our weekend plans; our laws are shaped by local officials. The work-from-home revolution notwithstanding, more often than not we work in jobs dependent on the local economy. We root for local sports teams and find inspiration in local culture. If we ever took any of this for granted, the COVID-19 pandemic and its painful dislocations should’ve set us straight.

One of the most powerful forces that hold our communities together is local news. It is as essential as ever — but more threatened than ever.

For decades now, Google, Facebook, Twitter and other online platforms have been clobbering outlets across the country that first and foremost serve their towns, suburbs and cities. Leveraging anticompetitive practices, they have profited off the journalism that reporters and editors work long hours to produce, in the process essentially cornering the market on online advertising, leaving those who get the news fighting over scraps.

The math is grim. Over the last two decades, U.S. newspaper circulation has dropped by half. The vast majority of U.S. counties with no regular newspaper are in rural areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

After years spent lamenting the state of affairs, Congress finally, finally has a plan to bolster these outlets — print, broadcast and online alike. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would create a six-year “safe harbor” from antitrust laws for media companies so that they can collectively negotiate the terms under which their content is distributed online.

Reset the table. Shift the balance of power. Do it in this lame-duck Congress. Give local media a fighting chance.

©2022 New York Daily News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Voters rightly chose stability in this election
Our current leaders weathered the storms of recent years and – we hope – learned from these experiences. If disaster strikes again, Rochester and Olmsted County will be well-served by leaders who can say, “This ain't our first rodeo.”
November 12, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-INFLATION-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Election’s over. Now concentrate on inflation
It’s one thing to work a side hustle to earn extra disposable income, it’s another to toil at two or three jobs just to cover rent. With the midterm elections in the rearview, the winners need to remember: These are your constituents.
November 11, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Boston Herald Editorial Staff
OPED-ELECTION-BETTING-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Election betting is the next step in the gamification of politics
It opens all manner of ethical questions, including incentives for buying and selling votes. And it’s currently illegal in most places.
November 08, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Dallas Morning News Editorial Board
OPED-FED-RATES-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: In the economy’s interest: Federal Reserve is right to suggest slowing rate hikes
Economies are not known for being simple things to untangle. Unlike in the physical sciences, where if you do enough calculations, you can shoot a projectile into an asteroid moving at an incredible speed 7 million miles away, the so-called laws of money deal with the hazier and less predictable forces of group psychology and consumption.
November 07, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board