SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 19
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: Justice for a truth-teller: Investigation and consequences must follow journalist’s killing

OPED-ISRAEL-JOURNALIST-KILLED-EDITORIAL-GET
Palestinian cameraman Mujahed al-Saadi, center left, of Palestine Today TV weeps as he escorts with other journalists the body of veteran Al-Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh), who was shot dead as she covered a raid on the West Bank's Jenin refugee camp, on May 11, 2022, at the hospital in Jenin.
Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by New York Daily News Editorial Board
May 19, 2022 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

These are things we know about Shireen Abu Akleh. We know that she was a dedicated journalist, respected throughout the Middle East and beyond for two decades of dogged reporting in and around the Palestinian territories, often giving a voice to those who felt overlooked, most recently for Al-Jazeera.

We know that on Wednesday she was wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest emblazoned with the word “PRESS” as she covered an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.

And we know that before the day was out, the 51-year-old Abu Akleh, an American citizen, would be dead, shot in the head from some distance by an unseen assailant in an area where no active gun battle seemed to be taking place. Other journalists present, along with the Palestinian authorities, blame Israel Defense Forces soldiers. Israeli officials initially denied that, saying they believe the journalist was shot by Palestinian gunmen, but Thursday shifted, suggesting one of their own may have been culpable .

The tinderbox is already ignited, but to prevent additional unnecessary explosions, the world must swiftly learn who shot Abu Akleh and why. A key piece of evidence is the bullet recovered from her body, a 5.56 mm round of the sort that is both standard issue for the Israeli military and in widespread use among armed Palestinian groups. Palestinian officials have refused to turn the bullet over to Israeli investigators, citing a lack of trust; that’s understandable, so they should hand it to a trusted third party, perhaps an outside international investigator.

To attack civilians is always appalling. To attack a journalist is to attack the very notions of truth and accountability. If an independent investigation establishes that a member of the Israeli military deliberately fired at Abu Akleh, the authorities must take action to demonstrate that such a transgression will not be tolerated by doling out real consequences for the perpetrators. The same goes for Palestinian commanders and officials. Like a good reporter, leave no stone unturned.

ADVERTISEMENT

©2022 New York Daily News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-DISNEY-COPYRIGHT-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Senator's goofy bill against Disney is just another daffy populist stunt
Not only would Hawley’s legislation dramatically reduce the current standard, it would generally violate an international agreement, to which the U.S. is a signatory.
May 18, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-SCOTUS-ABORTION-PROTESTS-EDITORIAL-LA
Editorials
Other View: Protesting for Roe at justices' homes is self-defeating and wrong
The apparently pending Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade is an affront to women’s rights to biological self-determination and to all Americans’ rights to privacy. This is why wide majorities of the country oppose the coming reversal of Roe. But if that support is to remain strong and eventually translate into abortion-protection legislation, pro-choice forces must quit sabotaging themselves by engaging in threatening protests at justices’ homes — and the Biden administration must enforce federal law prohibiting such actions.
May 16, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Common sense will go a long way in meeting endemic COVID
It will be up to everyone to make smart decisions to protect their own health and the health of others.
May 14, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-DEMOCRATS-STRATEGY-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Complaining and whining isn't a winning strategy, as Democrats learn the hard way
It wasn’t so long ago when Missouri was a purple state, up for grabs by whichever party did the best job capturing voters’ imaginations. The state was split down the middle politically as recently as 2000, and even in 2016 Democrats held a U.S. Senate seat and the offices of governor, attorney general and state auditor. While Democrats watched helplessly, Republicans went for the political jugular by focusing on hot-button inspirational issues like gun control and abortion rights.
May 13, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board