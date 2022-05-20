SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 20
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: Lagging flags: Opportunities to flag Buffalo shooter came and went

None of the red flags appear to have been raised to the authorities, at least not high enough for them to seek an order preventing his purchase of a semi-automatic rifle.

OPED-BUFFALO-SHOOTING-EDITORIAL-GET
Police on scene at a Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, New York.
John Normile/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by New York Daily News Editorial Board
May 20, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

An unseen flag signifies nothing: Ships at sea don’t hoist their flags below deck. The same rule applies, or should, to the red flags codified by New York’s Extreme Risk Protection Order law, whereby people, including teachers and family members, can petition a court to signal law enforcement and firearm sellers that an individual may well pose a serious danger if allowed a gun.

The racist killer who cut down 10 lives in a Buffalo supermarket exhibited a number of red flags — a threat to commit mass murder at his school, an obsession with firearms, and a violent strain of anti-Black hostility.

None appear to have been raised to the authorities, at least not high enough for them to seek an order preventing his purchase of the Bushmaster XM-15 semi-automatic rifle. Indeed, since the law’s 2019 enactment, the shooter’s home of Broome County has issued just 24 temporary and final orders of protection, about half the per-capita rate of nearby Onondaga County. (While we’re on the subject, why was an 18-year-old able to buy a gun, much less a high-powered one? Raise the age to 21.)

Authorities missed a second chance to save lives when the shooter was briefly held for a mental health evaluation after making that first threat of violence. A provision in the 2013 SAFE Act requires mental health professionals to report those likely to harm themselves or others so they can have firearms confiscated — and that’s in addition to a 2021 expansion of the red flag law that also directs mental health facilities to seek protection orders for dangerous people. Neither appears to have been tripped here.

It’s also absurd that a simple and easily reversible modification rendered this assault weapon legal in New York. At long last, eliminate all carve-outs allowing civilian ownership of semi-automatic rifles that can fire dozens of rounds without so much as swapping out a magazine. And not just at the state level. Make another push to reinstate the assault weapon and high-capacity magazine ban, Mr. President.

ADVERTISEMENT

©2022 New York Daily News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-ISRAEL-JOURNALIST-KILLED-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Justice for a truth-teller: Investigation and consequences must follow journalist’s killing
These are things we know about Shireen Abu Akleh. We know that she was a dedicated journalist, respected throughout the Middle East and beyond for two decades of dogged reporting in and around the Palestinian territories, often giving a voice to those who felt overlooked, most recently for Al-Jazeera.
May 19, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
OPED-DISNEY-COPYRIGHT-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Senator's goofy bill against Disney is just another daffy populist stunt
Not only would Hawley’s legislation dramatically reduce the current standard, it would generally violate an international agreement, to which the U.S. is a signatory.
May 18, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-SCOTUS-ABORTION-PROTESTS-EDITORIAL-LA
Editorials
Other View: Protesting for Roe at justices' homes is self-defeating and wrong
The apparently pending Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade is an affront to women’s rights to biological self-determination and to all Americans’ rights to privacy. This is why wide majorities of the country oppose the coming reversal of Roe. But if that support is to remain strong and eventually translate into abortion-protection legislation, pro-choice forces must quit sabotaging themselves by engaging in threatening protests at justices’ homes — and the Biden administration must enforce federal law prohibiting such actions.
May 16, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Common sense will go a long way in meeting endemic COVID
It will be up to everyone to make smart decisions to protect their own health and the health of others.
May 14, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board