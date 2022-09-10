SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, September 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: Las Vegas loses a crucial investigative reporter

OPED-LASVEGAS-JOURNALIST-LV
Jeff German on the Strip in Las Vegas on June 2, 2021.
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS
Opinion by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
September 10, 2022 03:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Investigative reporters are crucial checks on both government and the citizenry. They have dwindled greatly in supply in an era when many journalistic outlets are facing declining revenues and other now-infamous struggles.

This is especially true in large, local markets like Las Vegas where enough chicanery goes on to keep an army of such reporters busy.

Also Read
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: For the sake of the kids -- and yourself -- slow down
On Sept. 1, an Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy pulled over a 16-year-old male driver in rural southwest Rochester. The teen was speeding, didn't have a driver's license, and the deputy found evidence of drug paraphernalia in the car.
September 10, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-PUTIN-CRITICS-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: How to stop so many of Putin’s critics from dying
In and around Russia and the world, people who happen to have inconvenient positions or opinions are winding up dead from freak accidents or suicides or gunshot wounds that Russian officials insist were self-inflicted.
September 08, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
Load More

But the ranks of Las Vegas investigative reporters had already been diminished before Jeff German of the Las Vegas Review-Journal was found dead with stab wounds outside his Las Vegas home on Saturday morning. Police told his newspaper they believed he was in “an altercation with another person” and that the cause of his death was homicide.

German was a highly experienced and atypically visible investigative journalist with more than 30 years on the job at both the Review-Journal and the Las Vegas Sun. Among his high-profile work was a famed investigation into the death of the Chicago-born racketeer Herbert “Fat Herbie” Blitzstein who was shot in his home in 1997 in what was widely assumed to be a mob hit, given that Blitzstein long was associated with the so-called Chicago Outfit in Las Vegas.

At the time of writing, at least, there is no evidence that any particular past story was involved in German’s alleged murder. (Editor's note: Since that time, a government official and past subject of German's investigative stories has been arrested on murder charges.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Like all great career investigative reporters, he brought decades of stories to light, even as some would have preferred the facts to stay hidden. The alleged crime may even have had nothing to do with what he did for a living. But his death still is a reminder of the dangers faced by journalists within U.S. borders, as well as beyond.

©2022 Chicago Tribune
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-MISS-VOTING-LAW-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: A Jim Crow law was designed to disenfranchise Blacks. A court just upheld it
What’s wrong with this picture? A federal appeals court in Mississippi, in recently considering whether to overturn an 1890 law that makes it almost impossible for ex-convicts to ever vote again, wrote that the law was “steeped in racism” from its very inception. Then that same court upheld the law anyway, saying Mississippi has made enough progress in modern times to avoid the law’s historically racist outcomes. But all indications are that those racist outcomes continue, in Mississippi and almost a dozen other states that still disenfranchise ex-convicts.
September 07, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Businessman Drawing Increasing Dollar Graph
Editorials
Other View: Want to attract more teachers to the profession? Pay them more
Oprah Winfrey said her fourth-grade teacher created a “spark for learning” and is why she had a talk show. Lin Manuel-Miranda said arts education “saved his life” and cited his sixth-grade music teacher. John Legend said his English teacher pushed him to apply for a scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania, which led to his becoming a successful songwriter.
September 06, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  The Philadelphia Inquirer Editorial Board
OPED-PPP-LOANS-EDITORIAL-ABA
Editorials
Other View: Not very PPProgressive: Lessons learned from PPP loans that went mostly to the rich
As the pandemic forced widespread closures in 2020, federal policymakers were staring down a torrent of job losses. Millions of workers were being laid off from businesses large and small, and millions more would lose their jobs with every passing week, causing indelible long-term damage to their financial picture and the whole economy unless the government acted.
September 05, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Let's be proactive about preventing college debt
Holding the line on public-school tuition, and eliminating loan interest ought to help.
September 03, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board