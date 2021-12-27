SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials

Other View: Learning curve: Schools don’t need to close to contain COVID

The benefits of in-person learning far outweigh the risks.

OPED-CORONAVIRUS-SCHOOLS-EDITORIAL-GET
Caitlin Kenny, a teacher at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 gives a lesson on a day when for the second time this month, pop-up sites have been stationed to offer students age 5-11 the COVID-19 vaccine on Nov. 18, 2021, in New York City.
Contributed / Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/TNS
By New York Daily News
December 27, 2021 09:00 AM
Share

As the seemingly (but not-for-certain) less severe omicron variant elbows out delta and political leaders across America try to stave off fresh hospitalizations and deaths, one sound we aren’t hearing is a clamor for schools to close and give way to remote learning after the Christmas vacation.

Hopefully, we learned our lesson — one President Biden reiterated Tuesday: The benefits of in-person learning far outweigh the risks. Schools aren’t hotbeds of viral spread, and even when they may play a role, if adults are careful and vaccinated, classrooms can open without creating a public health problem .

The 2019-20 school year was rudely interrupted in spring 2020 with no well-thought-out backup plan for at-home education. Last fall, New York City, the nation’s largest public school system, brought kids back on hybrid schedules while letting families choose to be fully remote, an option the majority selected.

While that was bolder and better than what many other districts attempted, it was insufficient. Every available piece of evidence suggests that students, and especially those who needed the most academic help , fell further behind. And schools aren’t only places for academic growth; they enable kids to develop socially, athletically and in so many other ways. Isolation has proven mentally punishing on youngsters . Meanwhile, the weekly COVID hospitalization rate for school-age children is just 1 in 100,000.

So it was a damn good thing when Mayor Bill de Blasio demanded teachers get vaccinated and brought almost all kids back this fall (with an exception for those with serious medical vulnerabilities), while dialing back rigid rules triggering class and building closures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unless something changes dramatically pandemic-wise, the mayor, the governor and others across America shouldn’t give any serious consideration to lurching back to remote learning. To offer a final layer of protection, add COVID vaccination to the long list of shots already required for kids to come back to school , as Gov. Kathy Hochul has said she wants to do before next fall. What sense does it make to require inoculation against extinct epidemics but not current pandemics?

©2021 New York Daily News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-VIRTUAL-LEARNING-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Use virtual learning for those kicked out of school
Student suspensions and expulsions are skyrocketing since the deadly shooting at Oxford High School, as school officials practice increased vigilance to head-off any possible violence.
January 05, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  The Detroit News
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Longer lives for us here in the Med City
There are plenty of accolades that come to a city that has the United States’ perennial No. 1 hospital and boasts an enviable quality of life.
January 04, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-CORONAVIRUS-OMICRON-EDITORIAL-LA
Editorials
Other View: COVID is surging again. But omicron leaves us with a tiny bit of hope
Early studies support what health care professionals have been reporting anecdotally for weeks — that omicron appears less likely than earlier strains to result in serious illness and hospitalization, especially for vaccinated people.
January 03, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
Our View graphic
Editorials
Our View: Be considerate, cautious as winter settles in
Christmas 2021 may have been brown — or even green — but 2022 has arrived with a bone-chilling reminder that, climate change notwithstanding, we still have winter in Minnesota.
January 01, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board