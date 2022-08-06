SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit an important stand for democratic values at home and abroad

The remarkable bravery the California congresswoman demonstrated provides an example of how we should respond to such provocations. The U.S. must not be intimidated.

OPED-USASIA-PELOSI-EDITORIAL-GET
Speaker of the U.S. House Of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), left, speaks after receiving the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon, Taiwan’s highest civilian honour, from Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, at the president's office on Aug. 3, 2022. in Taipei, Taiwan. Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday as part of a tour of Asia aimed at reassuring allies in the region, as China made it clear that her visit to Taiwan would be seen in a negative light.
Handout/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by The Sacramento Bee Editorial Board
August 06, 2022 01:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to visit Taiwan on Tuesday was controversial and courageous, an important gesture in support of democracy and a rebuke of authoritarian threats from Beijing.

In her stylish pink suit and pearls, the San Francisco Democrat stood with Taiwanese officials leading a democracy that lives under menacing threats from China. The symbolism was powerful.

Also Read
OPED-DEMOCRATS-JUDICIARY-EDITORIAL-DMT
Editorials
Other View: Biden, Democrats are tempting fate by dragging their feet on judicial vacancies
Even as Democrats reel from draconian impact of Republicans’ success at stacking the U.S. Supreme Court, the Biden administration is in danger of leaving scores of lower-court federal judgeships vacant by the end of this year — at which point, a Republican Senate might be in place to continue pushing the bench far to the right of America.
August 03, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-CONGRESS-CONSTITUTION-EDITORIAL-LA
Editorials
Other View: Freshman members of Congress should take a class about the Constitution
Ignorance of how this country works is unforgiveable among lawmakers.
August 02, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Dallas Morning News Editorial
Load More

“America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy,” Pelosi said in a statement from Taipei.

The young Taiwanese democracy and its progressive people deserve as much. So, too, do proponents of democratic values worldwide, who in recent years have lost ground to authoritarian regimes.

Pelosi herself was targeted by insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021; some sinisterly chanted her name and vandalized her office. Pelosi convened the congressional commission investigating the riots, which may assist in bringing its perpetrators to justice, including former President Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a sense, Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan is an extension of her leadership role in safeguarding our republic. Both here and abroad, democracy must be defended and promoted. If the U.S. is willing to stand up for Ukrainian sovereignty in Eastern Europe, we must do the same for democracies in Southeast Asia.

As expected, Pelosi’s visit ignited tensions with Beijing. China’s military announced live-fire operations in nearby waters and promised countermeasures in official statements and state-run media. But the remarkable bravery the California congresswoman demonstrated provides an example of how we should respond to such provocations. The U.S. must not be intimidated.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich experienced similar threats when he led the last congressional delegation to Taiwan in 1997. To bow in the face of such hostility from President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party would cede influence in the region and hinder our ability to conduct diplomacy.

With Democrats becoming the political party most committed to preserving democratic principles, Pelosi’s decision to visit Taiwan this week is a significant international stand for our nation’s most sacred values. It doesn’t hurt that many Americans could also use a reminder of its importance at home.

©2022 The Sacramento Bee
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-DOJ-TRUMP-COMMENTARY-ABA
Editorials
Other View: Garland doesn’t lie – the Justice Department is targeting Trump
With hundreds of rioters charged, why wouldn't the Justice Department go after the ringleaders?
July 30, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Harry Litman
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Cascade Lake Park should not fall prey to geese
Cascade Lake Park is quickly becoming overrun with geese as the investments and development there continue.
July 30, 2022 09:45 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-ONLINE-SCHOOLING-COMMENTARY-DMT
Editorials
Other View: Online schooling is the bad idea that refuses to die
Data is scarce, but the trend seems to show a move to online learning is hurting the overall performance of most kids.
July 29, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrea Gabor
OPED-ELDERLY-POOR-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Elderly poor more in need than college kids
Who Biden wants to help shows who he values.
July 28, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Boston Herald Editorial Staff