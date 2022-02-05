SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials

Other View: Obamacare has delivered, over GOP resistance. Voters should remember that

OPED-HEALTHCARE-POLITICS-EDITORIAL-ABA
President Barack Obama signs the health insurance reform bill in the East Room in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 23, 2010.
Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS
Opinion by St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
February 05, 2022 02:00 PM
Share

The Affordable Care Act, which not that long ago appeared doomed by Republican determination to kill it, has quietly become an integral and accepted part of America’s health care system. A record 14.5 million Americans this year have signed up to get their health insurance through the act’s insurance marketplaces, thanks in large part to the Biden administration’s efforts to reverse the sabotage of the Trump years and make the program work.

The ACA, better known as Obamacare, is still far from perfect. But with the partisan wrangling and court battles finally subsiding, the long-term judgment of history for this once-controversial program is coming into focus. As Americans this year decide whether to hand Congress back to the party that spent a decade frantically trying to prevent Obamacare’s benefits from being realized, it’s worth stepping back and reviewing this epic achievement.

When then-President Barack Obama and a Democratic Congress approved the act in 2010, over fervent Republican resistance, America’s health care system was a national tragedy and a global embarrassment. Tens of millions of Americans couldn’t obtain health insurance because their jobs didn’t provide policies, or they had preexisting medical conditions for which insurance companies could refuse them coverage. For huge swaths of society, preventive care was out of reach, and lifelong medical debt was just one heart attack or car accident away.

Even under those dire conditions, America was not (and likely is not yet) ready to rethink the notion that health care should be treated as a for-profit industry instead of a fundamental human right. So the ACA, using ideas that originated with conservative think tanks, was structured to work with the private insurance industry, rather than to replace it. Controls were put on insurance premiums, particularly focused on ensuring that people with preexisting conditions wouldn’t be priced out; Americans who still couldn’t afford the premiums were eligible for government subsidies.

Republican cries of “death panels” and “rationed care” were always nonsense, as the clarity of hindsight now proves. Yet the GOP’s yearslong efforts to kill Obamacare were relentless. Red states like Missouri refused to expand Medicare, a key component of the program, even though the federal government would cover the cost. Reams of legislation and litigation attempting to kill it were filed perennially. The Trump administration, unable to formally end the program, yanked its advertising funding to make it less accessible to Americans. In real ways, the Republican Party did everything in its power to pull away the newly acquired health care coverage that millions of Americans finally had.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent silence from Republican politicians on this issue that previously obsessed over them indicates that even they understand the battle is over. The ACA has become an important resource in keeping Americans healthy, and the sky hasn’t fallen. Losing it now would be catastrophic. Voters should remember that as they go to the polls this fall.

©2022 STLtoday.com .
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Opinion by St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
What to read next
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Is superintendent search really necessary?
Pekel has demonstrated himself as a capable leader in his interim role, and as the search for a permanent superintendent gets underway, we'd urge the Rochester School Board to position him as the front-runner.
February 05, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-CORONAVIRUS-CALIF-LEADERS-MASKS-EDITORIAL-LA
Editorials
Other View: Hey, politicians, if you make a rule you’ve got to follow it too
Widespread anger over California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s maskless night out at the French Laundry in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic should have been a lesson absorbed by politicians throughout California: People expect government officials to follow the rules they make.
February 03, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
OPED-BOOKBANS-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: As school boards start banning books, we have some suggestions
The noble moral crusaders of Tennessee’s McMinn County School Board have voted unanimously to remove Art Spiegelman’s Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel “Maus” from its English language curriculum, purportedly over concerns that the earnest and agonizing depiction of Polish Jews (cartoon mice) surviving the Nazis (cartoon cats) contains profanity and brief nudity. Of drawn animals. (Though these are some of the same people who mock liberals for barring “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” because it contains the N-word, they and the censoring progressives are clearly kissing cousins.)
February 02, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Can future parking projects relieve Mayo’s space jam? 
This just in: Water is wet, Minnesota winters are cold, and Mayo Clinic is pretty darn big.
February 01, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board