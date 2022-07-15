SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: Parkland father rudely interrupts President Biden. Was he wrong?

OPED-BIDEN-GUNS-LAW-EDITORIAL-ABA
Manuel Oliver, whose son was killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas mass shooting, interrupts U.S. President Joe Biden during an event on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the gun violence reduction legislation, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, July 11, 2022.
Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS
Opinion by Miami Herald Editorial Board
July 15, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Four years after his son Joaquin was shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Manuel Oliver’s pain is still raw.

Right or wrong, he took his personal fight to the White House lawn on Monday. On national television, Oliver rudely interrupted President Joe Biden during an event meant to celebrate what many consider a bipartisan, but watered-down, law to reduce gun violence.

Also Read
OPED-JAPAN-ABE-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Shinzo Abe’s assassination was an extraordinarily rare firearm fatality for Japan
Imagine how much safer our streets would be if would-be killers had to make their own guns.
July 13, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: On 80th anniversary, let's laud the work of Hormel Institute
Relative anonymity hasn't impeded research and growth in the fight against cancer.
July 12, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
Load More

“Today is many things. It’s proof that despite the naysayers, we can make meaningful progress in dealing with gun violence. Because make no mistake — ” Biden was saying when Oliver jumped up from his chair on the lawn.

“We have to do more than that!” Oliver yelled from the audience, startling guests and the president.

Television footage shows Oliver standing and shouting at Biden, who briefly turned into “tough Joe” and ordered Oliver to “Sit down, you’ll hear what I have to say. ... Let me finish my comments.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Oliver, who has become a well-known gun control activist in Florida, was approached by security and then escorted out. Was he disrespectful? Yes. But was his behavior totally understandable? Yes, too.

Oliver’s outburst makes clear that no Minnie Mouse legislation will be enough until we do away with assault weapons. We, and every lawmaker, must be reminded of that daily — and sometimes rudely.

Social media has been mixed on whether Oliver should have shouted at the president. But then most on social media do not feel the pain Oliver and his wife continue to harbor at the violent loss of their 17-year-old to a troubled teen who legally purchased a weapon and turned into a vile school shooter on Feb. 14, 2018.

The new law in question, passed after recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, incrementally toughens requirements for young people buying guns, denies firearms to more domestic abusers and helps local authorities temporarily take weapons from people judged to be dangerous.

Oliver appeared to be offended by the White House event, which may have overreached by billing the event billed as a celebration. Not much to celebrate, Oliver told reporters.

He later told a Miami Herald reporter: “There’s nothing to celebrate. It’s a big lie. We lie between ourselves thinking we have a solution to this when we actually don’t.”

Oliver is right, but what the president was trying to bring home is that in this arduous battle, small victories must be acknowledged.

The law comes a week after a gunman in Highland Park, Illinois, killed seven people at a Fourth of July parade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parkland parents, the Uvalde parents, the Sandy Hook parents and scores of other survivors of shooting victims have watched for years as nothing substantive has been passed by Congress or state governments to end or, at the very least, slow the sale of assault weapons in the United States.

Oliver’s anger may have been misplaced. Biden is not to blame; he has pushed to get at least some legislation passed.

Aggrieved Floridians could direct more blame toward Republican Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, who voted against even this diluted legislation.

Oliver is not the first Parkland parent to stage the disruption of a national event. In 2020, Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, was also killed at Parkland, was a guest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when he disrupted then-President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Oliver’s heart-wrenching outburst reminded us of the horror of Parkland. Yes, four years on, many of us have moved on. And for that, we’re to blame.

©2022 Miami Herald
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-IRS-FBI-AUDITS-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: 2 'random' IRS audits miraculously target 2 high-profile Trump enemies
James Comey and Andrew McCabe, who both headed the FBI and both clashed with then-President Donald Trump, found themselves miraculously selected for “random” deep-dive audits by the Internal Revenue Service in 2019 and 2021. The chance of both Comey and McCabe being randomly selected out of more than 150 million annual tax returns is astronomical. The chance is far greater that they were targeted specifically by someone willing to do Trump’s corrupt bidding.
July 11, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-ROMNEY-AMERICA-EDITORIAL-LA
Editorials
Other View: Mitt Romney’s warning is right. America is in dangerous denial
It is easier to curse the darkness than to provide glimmers of light. The former fuels inaction in the face of threats and provides glide paths toward disaster.
July 09, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Dallas Morning News Editorial
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Time to ramp up transit availability in Rochester
Parker Brothers began marketing its “Monopoly” game on Nov. 5, 1935, and as far as we can tell, people started inventing their own rules about five minutes after it first hit store shelves.
July 09, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-GUNS-REFORM-EDITORIAL-TB
Editorials
Other View: July 4 mass shooting drives home how much America has left to do on gun reform
Every mass shooting in America is a tragedy, but the one that killed seven people near Chicago Monday was especially jolting, as it combined two singularly American phenomena: the nation’s annual celebration of its independence and the chronic scourge of gun violence at a level unheard of in the rest of the advanced world. Why was a 21-year-old man who had posted violent imagery glamorizing mass shootings able to legally buy a weapon of war and at least 70 rounds of ammunition, and take it to a rooftop over a July 4 parade? That ludicrous scenario was as uniquely American as the parade itself.
July 08, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board