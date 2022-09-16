We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: Peter Thiel’s warning to GOP is a wake-up call

Republicans, Thiel says, are focusing too much this cycle on opposing progressive policies, without offering tangible alternatives.

OPED-GOP-THIEL-EDITORIAL-GET
Peter Thiel in a 2018 file photo.
Michael Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times/TNS
Opinion by Dallas Morning News Editorial
September 16, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Peter Thiel, a GOP megadonor and technology billionaire, is a controversial figure within conservative circles. The early investor in Facebook and PayPal co-founder also was an instrumental donor to Trump-backed Senate candidates in Arizona and Ohio.

But his recent comments to the National Conservatism Conference caught our eye because of what he is signaling about the GOP and conservatism. Republicans, Thiel says, are focusing too much this cycle on opposing progressive policies, without offering tangible alternatives. “The temptation on our side is always going to be that all we have to do is say we’re not California,” said Thiel. “It’s so easy, so ridiculous to denounce, but … should we maybe have more of a positive agenda?”

Also Read
OPED-PICKLEBALL-DEMOCRACY-EDITORIAL-TB
Editorials
Other View: Can pickleball save democracy? We’ve heard worse ideas
The sport traditionally welcomes everybody, of different ages, skill levels and socioeconomic backgrounds.
September 15, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
OPED-CMP-COLLEGES-FREESPEECH-EDITORIAL-DMT
Editorials
Other View: How free speech allergies continue to plague colleges and universities across America
Columbia, No. 2 on U.S. News & World Report’s coveted college list, withdrew from the rankings this summer after one of its own math professors questioned the figures the school provided the magazine. Now the venerable university has another ranking it may want to quit: the campus free speech comparisons tabulated by the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE). The Lions went out like a limping lamb, placing dead last among 203 surveyed schools in the nonprofit’s third annual look at how open institutions of higher learning are to ideas from across the political and ideological spectrum.
September 14, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
Load More

Thiel seems to be saying that wins in GOP primaries are a potential liability in general elections when moderates and independents become swing voters, a growing concern within the Republican Party.

In an essay in The Atlantic earlier this year, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, wrote that both political parties are in an unhealthy denial about what ails the nation. “When entire countries fail to confront serious challenges, it doesn’t end well,” he warned, noting that inaction and gridlock on immigration and border security, drought and climate change and ongoing threats to our democratic processes are potentially cataclysmic.

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., recently raised a similar concern. History shows that the party in the White House often loses House and Senate seats in the midterms. However, “I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate,” McConnell said, adding that “candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re doing less well than 2010, the tea party stuff … we’re leaning way too far into pure nihilistic negation,” Thiel warned.

If conservative thought is to regain a responsible position of influence within the GOP, true conservatives must divorce themselves and their party from those who traffic in divisive rhetoric and chaos at the expense of conservative ideas, solutions and leadership.

Simplistic, ill-defined mantras rooted in catchphrases and chaos are antithetical to conservatism, which should respect the traditions that unite us, seek conservative solutions to complex policy issues and remain forward-looking enough to adapt for the future.

Conservatism should represent a moderate approach to consensus governing. As practiced by many candidates this cycle, it has become a troubling embrace of grievances over ideas and leadership.

©2022 The Dallas Morning News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-QUEEN-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: As the crown became a curiosity, Queen Elizabeth did the British people proud
Will the House of Windsor and royalty survive her passing?
September 13, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
OPED-QUEEN-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: A reign characterized by dignity but marred by scandal after scandal
Although her actual power was minimal and her seven-decade reign symbolic, Queen Elizabeth II was a marker of a bygone historical era. She ascended to the throne in 1953 and assumed the role of a fighter and cheerleader during the postwar rebuilding period of economic stress and growing commonwealth upheaval. Though she didn’t coin the phrase “Keep calm and carry on,” Elizabeth embodied it. She was not just a survivor but a symbol of British endurance and perseverance, blazing her unique path as head of the British monarchy until her death Thursday at age 96.
September 12, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-LASVEGAS-JOURNALIST-LV
Editorials
Other View: Las Vegas loses a crucial investigative reporter
Investigative reporters are crucial checks on both government and the citizenry. They have dwindled greatly in supply in an era when many journalistic outlets are facing declining revenues and other now-infamous struggles.
September 10, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: For the sake of the kids -- and yourself -- slow down
On Sept. 1, an Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy pulled over a 16-year-old male driver in rural southwest Rochester. The teen was speeding, didn't have a driver's license, and the deputy found evidence of drug paraphernalia in the car.
September 10, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board