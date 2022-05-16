SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 16
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: Protesting for Roe at justices' homes is self-defeating and wrong

OPED-SCOTUS-ABORTION-PROTESTS-EDITORIAL-LA
A crowd gathers outside the Supreme Court on May 2, 2022, after a leak of a draft opinion indicates that Roe v. Wade will be overturned.
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS
Opinion by St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
May 16, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The apparently pending Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade is an affront to women’s rights to biological self-determination and to all Americans’ rights to privacy. This is why wide majorities of the country oppose the coming reversal of Roe. But if that support is to remain strong and eventually translate into abortion-protection legislation, pro-choice forces must quit sabotaging themselves by engaging in threatening protests at justices’ homes — and the Biden administration must enforce federal law prohibiting such actions.

To be sure, the leaked draft of Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion, joined by four other conservatives on the court, is infuriating. In language berating and dismissive of a right that has been a cherished and transformative one to more than half the U.S. population for almost half a century, Alito effectively struck down the entire premise of a right to privacy implicit in the Constitution. Were he right (he’s not), other rights like access to conception, same-sex marriage and even interracial marriage could also be on the chopping block.

Activists lately have staged protests outside the homes of Alito and other conservative justices. In response, Govs. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia and Larry Hogan of Maryland sent a letter this week to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding that he enforce a federal law making it a crime to “picket” judges’ residences “with the intent of influencing” their decisions.

The protesters argue that law doesn’t apply in this case because their intent is to express their fury, not to influence the upcoming decision. Even if that’s true, they miss a broader point. The potential loss of Roe is a huge issue that should be debated as an issue, not as a personal attack on individuals. What they’re doing is comparable to anti-choice demonstrators intimidating women as they enter abortion clinics.

The key to keeping some legislative or other form of abortion rights in place is to convince the broad middle. Polls indicate moderates strongly favor keeping some level of abortion rights in force. If pro-choice activists want to keep that tentative majority alliance in place, the last thing they should do is present themselves as radicals who shout slogans at judges’ families in their homes in response to rulings they don’t like.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, as one protester told The Washington Post, there is something galling about the premise that “the Supreme Court wants to have domain over women’s uteruses and yet the sidewalk in front of their homes is somehow sacred ground.” It may not be sacred ground, but it is outside the legitimate parameters of debate and protest. For the sake of both political propriety and strategic effectiveness, those activists should keep to the Supreme Court steps.

©2022 STLtoday.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Common sense will go a long way in meeting endemic COVID
It will be up to everyone to make smart decisions to protect their own health and the health of others.
May 14, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-DEMOCRATS-STRATEGY-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Complaining and whining isn't a winning strategy, as Democrats learn the hard way
It wasn’t so long ago when Missouri was a purple state, up for grabs by whichever party did the best job capturing voters’ imaginations. The state was split down the middle politically as recently as 2000, and even in 2016 Democrats held a U.S. Senate seat and the offices of governor, attorney general and state auditor. While Democrats watched helplessly, Republicans went for the political jugular by focusing on hot-button inspirational issues like gun control and abortion rights.
May 13, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-CORONAVIRUS-US-DEATHS-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: 1 million dead: COVID’s toll, once unthinkable, is now part of the American fabric
To say it is not to fully absorb it: Our nation of 330 million souls has lost 1 million lives in just over two years to a virus that landed here in January 2020. Nor is the deeply humbling total, which has touched almost every American family, the end. We mark the milestone when there’s a merciful lull in casualties from COVID-19 — only about 400 Americans are now dying daily, thanks to vaccinations, natural immunity and a prevalent mutation that’s less deadly — but no guarantees about the future.
May 11, 2022 04:58 PM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
OPED-SCOTUS-ABORTION-LEAK-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Supreme Court leak raises divisive questions
The leak of a draft United States Supreme Court ruling written by Justice Samuel Alito in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would overturn past court precedents in favor of leaving abortion laws to the states, has ignited intense political debate over the future of abortion laws and the institution of the Supreme Court itself.
May 09, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Orange County Register Editorial Board