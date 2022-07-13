SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: Shinzo Abe’s assassination was an extraordinarily rare firearm fatality for Japan

Imagine how much safer our streets would be if would-be killers had to make their own guns.

OPED-JAPAN-ABE-EDITORIAL-GET
A man looks at a television broadcast showing news about the attack on former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe earlier in the day, along a street of Tokyo on July 8, 2022. Abe died from his injuries.
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by New York Daily News Editorial Board
July 13, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

With two shots from a homemade firearm, a disturbed individual cut down Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, as he campaigned for his political party ahead of parliamentary elections. During his second and longest stint as prime minister, from 2012 to 2020, Abe was a forceful world figure, taking up a regional trade deal when the Trump administration withdrew and working to resurrect Japan’s military after it was all but abolished after World War II.

He made serious mistakes, including a stubborn refusal to accept the totality of Japan’s responsibility for war crimes committed in the first half of the 20th century. But on the long, positive side of the ledger, he managed to jump-start Japan’s stalled economy and cultivated close relationships with many world leaders. Up until the day of his death, he exerted huge political influence in his country.

Also Read
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: On 80th anniversary, let's laud the work of Hormel Institute
Relative anonymity hasn't impeded research and growth in the fight against cancer.
July 12, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-IRS-FBI-AUDITS-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: 2 'random' IRS audits miraculously target 2 high-profile Trump enemies
James Comey and Andrew McCabe, who both headed the FBI and both clashed with then-President Donald Trump, found themselves miraculously selected for “random” deep-dive audits by the Internal Revenue Service in 2019 and 2021. The chance of both Comey and McCabe being randomly selected out of more than 150 million annual tax returns is astronomical. The chance is far greater that they were targeted specifically by someone willing to do Trump’s corrupt bidding.
July 11, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Load More

Now, he joins the very small group of people felled by firearms in Japan. Despite having more than a third the population of the United States, gun deaths there routinely top out at under 10 per year. Not per day, not per week — per year. Controlling for population, there are on average more than 4,000 times as many annual gun deaths in the United States than in Japan.

It’s clear now that the killer, for whom a motive remains hazy, made his own gun and likely his own ammunition, which would have been ineffective at anything but very close range. Abe’s security failed to interdict the shooter before he struck, and to some extent he got lucky.

Had he been able to walk into a store and purchase an AR-15 and copious ammunition, he would have been able to perch on a rooftop and take out Abe and half the crowd to boot, as the Highland Park killer did on July Fourth. Before the usual suspects cry that gun regulation doesn’t work, imagine how much safer our streets would be if would-be killers had to make their own guns instead of easily buying weapons of war.

ADVERTISEMENT

©2022 New York Daily News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-ROMNEY-AMERICA-EDITORIAL-LA
Editorials
Other View: Mitt Romney’s warning is right. America is in dangerous denial
It is easier to curse the darkness than to provide glimmers of light. The former fuels inaction in the face of threats and provides glide paths toward disaster.
July 09, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Dallas Morning News Editorial
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Time to ramp up transit availability in Rochester
Parker Brothers began marketing its “Monopoly” game on Nov. 5, 1935, and as far as we can tell, people started inventing their own rules about five minutes after it first hit store shelves.
July 09, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-GUNS-REFORM-EDITORIAL-TB
Editorials
Other View: July 4 mass shooting drives home how much America has left to do on gun reform
Every mass shooting in America is a tragedy, but the one that killed seven people near Chicago Monday was especially jolting, as it combined two singularly American phenomena: the nation’s annual celebration of its independence and the chronic scourge of gun violence at a level unheard of in the rest of the advanced world. Why was a 21-year-old man who had posted violent imagery glamorizing mass shootings able to legally buy a weapon of war and at least 70 rounds of ammunition, and take it to a rooftop over a July 4 parade? That ludicrous scenario was as uniquely American as the parade itself.
July 08, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
The Old Central High School clocktower
Editorials
Other Views: Demise of Minnesota historic tax credit 'a tragedy'
From the editorial: "Lawmakers had the opportunity this session to extend the program or, better yet, to make it permanent. It has more than proven its worth. ... Instead, lawmakers did nothing."
July 08, 2022 08:25 AM
 · 
By  Duluth News Tribune Editorial Board