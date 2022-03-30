Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 30
Opinion | Editorials

Other View: Stand up for civilization. Abolish the death penalty

OPED-CRISP-COLUMN-LA
File image of the death penalty chamber at California's San Quentin State Prison.
Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS
Opinion by St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
March 30, 2022 11:00 AM
Share

At a time when Americans are increasingly opposed to the death penalty and states are increasingly ending the practice, some others are returning to firing squads as an execution method. The recent law change by South Carolina was in response to the difficulty the state has had in finding lethal injection drugs. It’s an issue that, in itself, should awaken these lawmakers to the fact that capital punishment is on its way out in America — and needs to go.

Even as liberals and conservatives seem to be more polarized than ever on most issues, they’ve actually been moving closer together regarding capital punishment, according to polls. This appears largely the result of conservatives concluding that government-sponsored executions fly in the face of such stalwart conservative principles as limited government power, “pro-life” activism and fiscal responsibility (since the necessary legal process to get to an execution is ultimately more expensive than permanent imprisonment).

People of all political persuasions can’t ignore the hard facts: Capital punishment has never been shown to serve as a deterrent to violent crime. The ultimate penalty is unfairly applied, with minority defendants more likely to be condemned than white defendants in the same circumstances. And the fact that DNA evidence has proven the innocence of scores of death row inmates makes it likely that innocent people have been executed in the past — and that such unacceptable injustice is likely to happen again.

This may be why polls have shown that support for capital punishment among Americans as a whole has dropped below 50% when the other option is life imprisonment without chance of parole. In some Republican-leaning states like Ohio, bipartisan efforts are underway to drop the death penalty from the books entirely, with Republicans backing those efforts as legitimate expressions of conservatism.

Yet South Carolina now is joining Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah as the only states to offer the firing squad as a method of death. Like other death penalty states, South Carolina has had trouble procuring the drugs necessary for lethal injection because the pharmaceutical companies that make them are increasingly hesitant to have their products used to kill humans. South Carolina’s legislature and governor responded with the new law forcing death row inmates to choose between the electric chair and a firing squad.

The argument could be made that employing such a bloody execution method, as opposed to the comparatively sterile method of lethal injection, might at least drive home to execution witnesses just how barbaric the entire enterprise of state-sponsored killing truly is.

But whatever the method, the fact remains that most of the advanced world has long since rejected capital punishment as a concept, and the U.S. should as well. It doesn’t deter crime, it cannot be administered fairly, and it brings society down to the level of the killers it executes.

©2022 STLtoday.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-ALBRIGHT-REFUGEES-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: To honor Madeleine Albright, support the refugees she held dear
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who died this week at the age of 84, was a complicated figure in the global geopolitics of the late 20th century. History judges these efforts in different lights. Her support for NATO intervention in Kosovo saved many lives, and she championed an international response to climate change when this was still a quixotic quest. Albright was also instrumental in enacting Iraqi sanctions that the UN found led to the death of many children, later saying that “the price is worth it.” And she would correctly come to regret failing to intervene in the Rwandan genocide.
March 28, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
OPED-RUSSIA-COMPANIES-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: The company you keep: Companies that won't pull out of Russia should be made to pay by Americans
The military options for the U.S. and NATO in Ukraine are complicated. But the economic options aren’t: All global companies should pull out of Russia until it ends its unprovoked and inhumane invasion — and American consumers should actively boycott those that refuse. Luckily, the refuseniks are easily identified on a real-time, running online list offered by a Yale professor. For those who are frustrated and feeling helpless at the heartrending images from Ukraine, this is a concrete way to help bring pressure to bear on Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin.
March 22, 2022 03:30 PM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-BIDEN-INFLATION-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: How Biden can help the Fed fight inflation
With U.S. inflation standing at a 40-year high of 7.9%, the Federal Reserve has finally begun to tighten monetary policy, with a small initial increase in interest rates and the promise of more to come. Getting inflation back under control won’t be easy — and the Fed shouldn’t be asked to do it all alone.
March 22, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion
OPED-UKRAINE-NOFLY-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Support for Ukraine is crucial, but a no-fly zone is still an unwise escalation
In arguing forcefully before Congress for NATO to institute a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did what any besieged head of state would do: He advocated for what he believes will safeguard his people. His dedication to his country’s unyielding resistance to Russian aggression is admirable.
March 22, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  New York Daily News