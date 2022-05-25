SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 25
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: Sweet, overdue victory for US women's soccer

OPED-SOC-US-WOMEN-EDITORIAL-GET
Megan Rapinoe of the United States scores the team's first goal from a penalty during the Women's International Friendly between Sweden and the U.S. at Friends Arena on April 10, 2021, in Solna, Sweden.
Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by Seattle Times Editorial Board
May 25, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

America didn't invent soccer, but this nation has taken global leadership in making the world's game truly equitable.

A May 18 collective bargaining deal solidified an arrangement a long time coming: equal pay for the men's and women's national soccer teams. It is staggering to contemplate how slow this progress has been. The Women's World Cup — which the U.S. Women's National Team has won four times — has been a global event since 1991.

Yet, three decades later, it still took protracted negotiations and a lawsuit, settled in February, for America to become the first nation to equalize pay for its international soccer representatives. The movement needs to go global. Women's World Cup teams competed in 2019 for shares of $30 million — less than 8% of the $400 million that constituted the pot in the 2018 men's tournament.

The U.S. women won the 2019 Women's World Cup. For that, players took home $110,000 bonuses, about $300,000 less than members of the men's team would have made had they won a men's World Cup title in 2018. The new landmark agreement will pool FIFA's unequal payouts so each player on a U.S. World Cup team, men's or women's, gets an equal share of the collective prize money. Extra bonuses for wins have also been equalized between teams, ending the upside-down reality where the women's side was given short shrift despite winning more. About time.

"It's just a little bit surreal," star winger and Seattleite Megan Rapinoe told The Philadelphia Inquirer. Who could blame her for needing a moment to adjust to such a historic correction?

ADVERTISEMENT

Another well-considered element of the bargain between U.S. Soccer and the respective national teams: the men's team will have federation-provided child care, as the women's team has for 25 years.

These significant strides toward ending senseless and outdated gender biases are years overdue. However, they arrive just in time to resonate powerfully as American soccer takes another leap forward in prominence.

In 2026, stadiums across the U.S. — potentially including Lumen Field — will host men's World Cup games, which have not been played on American soil since 1994. The host role will put a powerful spotlight on America's advance in soccer gender equity; co-hosts Canada and Mexico — and the rest of the soccer, football and fútbol world — should follow suit.

©2022 The Seattle Times
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-UAPS-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Who are they? And what do they want?
They don’t try to communicate, and they don’t respond when we try to communicate with them. They speed away if we get too close. They move faster than anything known in this world and violate the laws of physics. At least 11 times, they’ve nearly collided with American military aircraft. And we have no idea what UFOs, now known as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), are.
May 24, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Editorial Board
OPED-CORONAVIRUS-NKOREA-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: North Korea looks dangerously vulnerable in the face of omicron
Its leadership should swallow its pride while there is still time and acquire what vaccination and therapeutic supplies it can, from wherever it can.
May 23, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: City deer-hunting plan seems right on target
Since hunting was permitted on private land in the city two decades ago, about 150 people have been certified, while complaints about urban bow hunters have been almost nonexistent.
May 21, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-BUFFALO-SHOOTING-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Lagging flags: Opportunities to flag Buffalo shooter came and went
None of the red flags appear to have been raised to the authorities, at least not high enough for them to seek an order preventing his purchase of a semi-automatic rifle.
May 20, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board