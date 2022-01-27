SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials

Other View: Teddy Roosevelt's banishment to the Badlands was an act of cowardice

OPED-NYC-ROOSEVELT-STATUE-EDITORIAL-NY
An NYPD police officer stands next to a crime scene tape after vandals splash red paint on the Theodore Roosevelt statue on the steps of American Museum of Natural History located at Central Park West and West 79th Street in Manhattan on Oct. 26, 2017. New York City officials have agreed to a request by the American Museum of Natural History to remove the statue.
Anthony DelMundo/New York Daily News/TNS
Opinion by New York Daily News Editorial Board
January 27, 2022 09:00 AM
Share

The American Museum of Natural History, a wonderful institution founded in pursuit of science and truth, has been fulfilling a lifesaving mission for the past nine months, administering COVID-19 vaccines seven days a week. Under the great blue whale, more than 85,000 shots have been given to New Yorkers (including us). President Ellen Futter and Board of Trustees Chairman Lewis Bernard should be proud on behalf of the entire museum.

But Futter and Bernard should be ashamed at the way they exiled a true giant of history, Teddy Roosevelt, with a dead-of-night removal of his equestrian statue to be carted off to the godforsaken North Dakota Badlands for a future TR library that may never materialize .

His sin was to be portrayed in the 1939 bronze work on horseback next to armed native guides of the American West and Africa on foot. If the trio were all mounted or all standing, they would have had no “racial hierarchy” that the museum found upsetting. Add in a cowardly Bill de Blasio, and one of our greatest New Yorkers has been banished. He’s good enough for Mount Rushmore, but not for Central Park West.

TR was no saint; not even saints are saints. But in 60 years, he was governor, president, Medal of Honor recipient, Nobel Peace Laureate and much more. Now the words of his New York state memorial at the museum — Ranchman, Scholar, Explorer, Scientist, Conservationist, Naturalist, Statesman, Author, Historian, Humanitarian, Soldier and Patriot — frame an empty plaza.

Meantime, at the top of the structure remain statues of Daniel Boone, John James Audubon, William Clark and Meriwether Lewis, slaveholders among them. They stay and TR gets hauled away? What would be fitting is a new heroic statue to the man in the arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

©2022 New York Daily News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Opinion by New York Daily News Editorial Board
What to read next
OPED-CONGRESS-STOCKS-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Barring members of Congress from playing stocks could restore public trust
Ballotpedia tracks what it calls a “personal gain index” showing how much each member of Congress’ personal wealth has changed while in office. For the top 20, the average increase in net worth has been 422% per year.
January 27, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: It can be done: A path home from homelessness
Many of society’s problems seem unsolvable, either because of their complexity or enormity, or because leaders can’t agree on a solution.
January 25, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-SHKRELI-EDITORIAL-ABA
Editorials
Other View: Lifetime bans a fitting punishment for ‘Pharma Bro’ and his ilk
The infamous Martin Shkreli is “Pharma Bro” no more. On Jan. 10, Shkreli received a lifetime ban from the pharmaceutical industry.
January 24, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
OPED-SENATE-FILIBUSTER-COMMENTARY-AT
Editorials
Other View: Look out, Biden is starting to sound like Trump
Instead of recognizing the country's sharp differences and working toward bipartisan compromise, Biden, in classic Trump fashion, is demonizing his opponents with defamatory labels and outright lies.
January 22, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  The Detroit News