99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: The fiscal cliff looms; nothing to see here

You can kick the can down the road, but at some point it disappears over the cliff. And when that happens, the weather will be the least of the country’s worries.

OPED-NATIONALDEBT-EDITORIAL-DMT
The government is on pace to run a deficit of $1.9 trillion for 2022-23.
Dreamstime/TNS
Opinion by Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board
January 04, 2023 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The national debt is much like the weather. Everybody worries about the topic, but nobody wants to do anything about it.

These days, however, it seems that every blizzard, thunderstorm, flood, hurricane, tornado, heat wave or cold spell represents the latest onslaught of Armageddon. Perhaps the national debt should hire weather’s PR team to increase its profile.

In November, the federal government ran a deficit of $249 billion, a record for that month. Just two months into Washington’s fiscal year, the government is on pace to run a deficit of $1.9 trillion for 2022-23. That’s “the largest nonpandemic budget deficit ever,” Eric Boehm of Reason points out.

At the same time, Congress just passed a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that is expected to add as much at $585 billion to the deficit. This comes on the heels of numerous COVID-19 relief bills that allocated trillions of dollars. The national debt now roars toward $31.5 trillion. For a bit of perspective, it totaled “only” $10.6 trillion when Barack Obama took office in 2009.

It’s true that Republican Donald Trump did little to slow the trend. But President Joe Biden’s effort to claim the mantle of fiscal responsibility is utter poppycock. In May, Biden took credit for falling deficits, but the numbers improved only as one-time pandemic outlays ended. In reality, the president’s policies have led to higher deficit projections as the decade moves forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the Biden economic agenda has unleashed inflation at a rate not seen in 40 years. That has led the Fed to pump up interest rates. This, in turn, makes servicing the rapidly rising national debt more expensive. That’s one reason for the rapidly advancing red ink in November. The Wall Street Journal reports, “The Treasury spent 53 percent more on borrowing costs this November than it did last November.”

All this brings to mind Stein’s Law: If something can’t go on forever, it will stop. Yet outside a few lonely voices, mostly in the Republican Party, there is no appetite in Washington for fiscal prudence. Rather then Stein’s Law, most elected officials, particularly the radical progressives now dominating Biden’s party, prefer John Maynard Keynes’ observation that “in the long run, we’re all dead.”

But when Stein’s Law kicks in, those who haven’t shuffled off this mortal coil will be left with the bill regardless of Keynes’ cynicism. As the late Charles Krauthammer wrote, you can kick the can down the road, but at some point it disappears over the cliff.

And when that happens, the weather will be the least of the country’s worries.

©2022 Las Vegas Review-Journal
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-WESTPOINT-CONFEDERACY-EDITORIAL-DMT
Editorials
Other View: Expelling Confederate symbols from the military academy
Heading out are likenesses of Robert E. Lee and a bronze triptych plaque at the Bartlett Hall Science Center depicting a hooded and armed Klansman (he is clearly labeled “Ku Klux Klan”).
January 02, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Federal CWD research and management bill will be great support
Bipartisan Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act will provide much needed funds to tackle this growing issue for many states — not just Minnesota.
December 31, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-PUERTORICO-EDITORIAL-NY
Editorials
Other View: Ballot for all: Let Puerto Rico have a binding vote on its status
It has never been given a real chance to determine its standing and future.
December 28, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
OPED-POSTALSERVICE-EVS-EDITORIAL-LA
Editorials
Other View: Cleaner air, arriving soon by US mail
The Postal Service will buy 106,000 delivery vehicles by 2028, of which 66,000 will be electric, and plans to purchase zero-emission delivery trucks exclusively by 2026.
December 26, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board