Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: The Inflation Reduction Act is key: In praise of its sweeping investments and deficit reduction

OPED-CONGRESS-SPENDING-EDITORIAL-NY
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during an Inflation Reduction Act press conference on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
Tim Balk/New York Daily News/TNS
Opinion by New York Daily News Editorial Board
August 19, 2022 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

One of the most important features of the Inflation Reduction Act — which makes massive investments in renewable energy to curb climate change, drives down prescription drug costs and more — is what it is not: an irresponsible spending spree pushing up the federal deficit.

To the contrary, Democrats paid for their big goals honestly, by increasing taxes on those who can most afford it, and managed to make a downpayment on helping balance America’s budget to boot. Estimates are that the revenue raisers will cut projected deficits by about $300 billion over the next 10 years. That’s not nearly enough to put the federal government’s books in the black — President Donald Trump’s fiscally irresponsible tax cuts, followed by huge spending increases to get the country out of COVID, made that all but impossible in short order — but progress is progress.

Also Read
OPED-DIGITALPLATFORMS-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Have we reached the end of the doomscroll?
It’s too simplistic to say Facebook and Netflix earnings are suffering because people are choosing in-person activities more often, but we can dream.
August 16, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Dallas Morning News Editorial
OPED-CPAC-ORBAN-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: The American right cheers a foreign despot
Not long after Donald Trump’s 2016 election, Vox’s Zack Beauchamp traveled to Hungary, where its authoritarian leader, Viktor Orbán, had implemented many of the populist-right policies that had energized the American president’s most ardent supporters. Notably, Orbán militarized Hungary’s southern border to stop the “invasion” of migrants — and he has made base racial appeals.
August 13, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  The Orange County Register Editorial Board
Load More

As nonpartisan budget sticklers at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget put it, “at a time of high inflation, soaring debt, and a willingness to duck the hard choices, those who persisted in finding a sustainable path forward have helped strengthen our fiscal foundation.” Good going, Chuck Schumer — and, yes, the oft-maligned Joe Manchin.

The irony of it all is that even as the worthy new law drives down deficits, strikes a huge blow against greenhouse gas emissions and helps seniors with the cost of health-care, the thing it hardly does is what’s in its headline, reduce inflation. Nothing in the legislation will reduce the price of gas or food anytime soon. The Congressional Budget Office called the impact on inflation this year and next “negligible,” and the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Wharton Budget model called the impact on inflation over the next 10 years “statistically indistinguishable from zero.”

Call it a nitpick. Democrats and Democrats alone passed a bill that delivers on some urgent and critical national priorities while making the tax code fairer and whittling away at the national debt. That’s cause for celebration, even if the legislation’s cynically chosen name rings hollow.

ADVERTISEMENT

©2022 New York Daily News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Third? Great, but still plenty of work to be done
Far too many children in Minnesota and across the nation are struggling to stay mentally afloat.
August 13, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-FBN-WATSON-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Deshaun Watson's sexual misconduct case has forced the NFL to change its ways
The next test is how vigorously the NFL pursues its appeal to deter future player malfeasance and demonstrate the league has finally evolved.
August 10, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-VETERANS-HEALTHCARE-EDITORIAL-MCT
Editorials
Other View: Senate GOP’s sudden opposition to a good bill looked a lot like vengeance
How angry are some Republicans at what they see as betrayal by a centrist Democrat? Angry enough to betray sick military veterans, apparently. That’s the only rational explanation for last week’s sudden about-face by two dozen Senate Republicans, including Missouri’s Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, who opposed legislation they previously supported to make it easier for cancer-stricken veterans to get help from the government.
August 09, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board