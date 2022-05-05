SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 5
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials

Other View: The perverse logic of capital punishment

It is the victory of rage over reason.

OPED-DEATHPENALTY-EDITORIAL-DA
People gather at Dallas City Hall to protest Melissa Lucio's scheduled execution on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Dallas. Lucio is the first Hispanic woman to be sentenced to death, charged with the murder of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah. Her execution was stayed last week.
Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News/TNS
Opinion by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Editorial Board
May 05, 2022 10:00 AM
Share

Singapore’s execution last Wednesday of a mentally disabled Malaysian man for drug smuggling sparked international protests and outrage. Executing a man who no longer threatens his government or community — especially one with a child’s mental capacity — isn’t justice. It’s murder, even if sanctioned and disguised by an irrational and barbaric law. Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, 34, was found guilty of trafficking about 43 grams of heroin, an amount with a street value in much of the world of little more than $20,000.

Texas has already executed two prisoners with mental disabilities. Now it seeks to execute Melissa Lucio, a Latino mother of 14, who was convicted of murdering her 2-year-old daughter. New evidence, however, raises doubts about her guilt, suggesting police coerced a false confession from her. Last week, an appeals court stayed her execution.

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf paused the state’s killing machine in 2015, imposing a moratorium on executions. But the state’s death penalty statute remains active; defendants continue to be tried under it, despite the enormous costs it exacts from taxpayers, the grave risks of executing the innocent, and the specter of numerous botched executions around the country. Roughly 100 prisoners — half of them Black — remain on Pennsylvania’s death row. With the moratorium on executions set to expire when Wolf leaves office in January 2023, legislators must abolish the state’s death penalty this year.

In April, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala made the ill-advised decision to seek the death penalty in two separate murders: one involving Karli Short; the other, Christi Spicuzza, an Uber driver. To be sure, both cases involve egregious offenses, but they don’t alter the fundamental practical and moral problems posed by a costly and ineffective death penalty statute, for which there is no evidence — none — that it deters violent crimes or serves any useful purpose.

Since 1976, when the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated capital punishment, Pennsylvania has sentenced more than 400 people to death — at a cost of $1 billion, former Auditor General Eugene DePasquale reported in 2020. That’s an average of more than $300 million per execution. Meanwhile, 10 Pennsylvania prisoners on death row have been exonerated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The perverse logic of capital punishment represents the victory of rage over reason. Capital offenses, almost always involving murder, make any relatively normal person retch. At issue, however, is not whether certain people deserve to die — an unknowable calculation, except, perhaps, by a Higher Power. The real issue is whether the state has the right, without the pretext of self-defense, to snuff out a life. Even if it can claim such a prerogative, government must answer an equally compelling question: Is the death penalty prudent public policy?

In Singapore, Texas or Pennsylvania, the answer to both questions is a resounding no.

©2022 PG Publishing Co.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Opinion by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Editorial Board
What to read next
OPED-ECONOMY-BIDEN-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Like pet rocks and bell bottoms,1970s bad economic news is back to haunt Biden
U.S. gross domestic product shrank 1.4% in the first quarter at the same time inflation continued to soar. For older Americans, that combination conjures memories of 1970s stagflation, a nightmarish combination of double-digit inflation, double-digit interest rates, soaring gasoline prices and persistently high unemployment. The entire economic mess got dumped on President Jimmy Carter’s lap after the 1976 election, even though it was neither his fault nor the fault of his predecessors, Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon.
May 03, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Byron students get a real-world experience
A good education is one that prepares students for the real world. By that measure, a project underway in Byron is exemplary.
May 03, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-CPT-MUSK-TWITTER-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Elon Musk will change Twitter, and nothing will change
Our fellow Texan Elon Musk made a big purchase this week. You may have heard. Some billionaires buy yachts, jets or islands. Musk’s vanity purchases venture into uncharted territory: spaceships and social media companies. He paid $44 billion for Twitter.
May 02, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Dallas Morning News Editorial
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Easy solutions are evasive for divided Legislature
One in five Minnesota workers received unemployment benefits at some point during the pandemic, with payments totaling an eye-popping $15 billion. A lot of that money came from the federal government, and $1.3 billion has to be paid back.
April 30, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board