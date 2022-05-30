SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 30
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: The Southern Baptist blasphemy

"How many children were raped, how many people were assaulted, how many screams were silenced, while we boasted that no one could reach the world for Jesus like we could? That’s more than a crisis. It’s blasphemy."

OPED-RELIG-SOUTHERN-BAPTIST-ABUSE-EDITORIAL-GET
This photo was taken on Feb. 12, 2019, and shows the front page of the Houston Chronicle featuring a story on accusations of abuse in Southern Baptist churches at a gas station in Houston.
Loren Elliott/AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Editorial Board
May 30, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

While the Catholic Church has spent much of the last three decades wrestling with deeply painful revelations of priestly sexual abuse and the bishops’ callous disregard for the people in their care, many American Protestant denominations self-righteously wagged fingers at the Catholic hierarchy for tolerating pedophile priests when they knew they had a problem.

“How can you help your brother remove the speck from his eye when you stagger along with a log in your own eyes?” Jesus asked. Those in the Southern Baptist Convention, the nation’s largest denomination, should have taken these words to heart.

A recent report, the result of a third-party investigation by Guidepost Solutions, details the stonewalling, the lying and the gaslighting of victims by the SBC’s leaders. The report indicts the denomination’s Executive Committee based on its own internal documents.

Among the report’s worst findings: Many preachers and youth workers implicated by worshipers as sexual exploiters remain employed by SBC churches. Since its churches are independent, the SBC has no enforcement mechanism to remove abusers whose congregations want to keep them.

The leadership of the denomination used that argument as an excuse to do nothing. They cynically argued that congregations must sort out who leads them. Who are they to judge?

ADVERTISEMENT

The story gets worse. The executive committee long claimed that legally, it could not even keep records of sex-abusing pastors. The report revealed that it did have one, which included 700 cases, which the committee kept secret. The members knew they were keeping predators in active ministry.

Former Southern Baptist leader Russell Moore summed up the scandal: While reading the report, he wonders “how many children were raped, how many people were assaulted, how many screams were silenced, while we boasted that no one could reach the world for Jesus like we could? That’s more than a crisis. It’s even more than just a crime. It’s blasphemy. And anyone who cares about heaven ought to be mad as hell.”

Another word of Jesus’ the SBC’s leaders forgot, as the Catholic bishops did before them: “Whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.”

©2022 PG Publishing Co.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Benjamin's success points to why teaching diversity is important
Natalia Benjamin, a teacher at Century High School, last year was named Minnesota's Teacher of the Year – the first Rochester teacher to achieve this honor since its inception 58 years ago.
May 28, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM-EDITORIAL-LA
Editorials
Other View: Tale of 2 rulings: In interpreting Title 42, 2 judges reveal judiciary’s politicization
Since Title 42 became synonymous with the policy that has, for more than two years now, been used summarily to expel would-be asylum-seekers at the southern border, readers might be surprised to learn that it is one of two major federal rules issued under the same section of law to be subject to a controversial court ruling in recent months. The other is the CDC’s transportation mask mandate, which had compelled travelers to wear masks on airplanes and other transit and was struck down last month.
May 27, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
OPED-SOC-US-WOMEN-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Sweet, overdue victory for US women's soccer
America didn't invent soccer, but this nation has taken global leadership in making the world's game truly equitable.
May 25, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Seattle Times Editorial Board
OPED-UAPS-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Who are they? And what do they want?
They don’t try to communicate, and they don’t respond when we try to communicate with them. They speed away if we get too close. They move faster than anything known in this world and violate the laws of physics. At least 11 times, they’ve nearly collided with American military aircraft. And we have no idea what UFOs, now known as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), are.
May 24, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Editorial Board