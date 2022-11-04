SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, November 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: There’s a way forward on campus diversity

OPED-SCOTUS-AFFIRMATIVE-ACTION-EDITORIAL-GET
Proponents for affirmative action in higher education rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by New York Daily News Editorial Board
November 04, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Though the oral arguments were contentious, lawyers on both sides of the debate over race-conscious admissions at the University of North Carolina and Harvard and their respective allies on the Supreme Court agreed on something significant Monday: There ought to be a very high bar for allowing colleges to continue to use race as a factor in comprising their classes, and race-neutral admissions are far preferable if and when they can reliably be used to build pluralistic student bodies.

If, as expected, the court’s conservative bloc makes the mistake of invalidating race-conscious admissions entirely and immediately — rather than continuing to allow schools to use applicants’ background in a limited way as one among many criteria to ensure a diverse class — it should offer colleges strong guidance on exactly what tools are acceptable in furtherance of that objective. (It is interesting indeed that even the court’s conservatives seem to value racial diversity as an end; they are simply squeamish about schools using certain means to achieve that end.)

We’d also support the courts formally disfavoring the many ways schools continue to give a boost to wealthy applicants, most of whom happen to be white, chief among them legacy admissions. While it’s unlikely that the justices can outright bar such privileging of the privileged, they can make it harder for colleges to continue in one breath preaching the value of diversity and in the other giving a huge boost to the children of alumni, and the children of anyone who donates large sums to the university.

Elite schools like MIT and Cooper Union have never given a boost to second- and third-generation students. Institutions like Johns Hopkins and Amherst have recently ended the pernicious practice. But for 56% of the top 250 American colleges , including Harvard, Princeton and their peers, legacy admissions and related preferences are the biggest enemy of truly progressive admissions systems that enable economic mobility. Congress should require transparency on how those thumbs on the scale work and condition more federal aid on their elimination.

©2022 New York Daily News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

ADVERTISEMENT

What to read next
OPED-PELOSI-HUSBAND-ATTACKED-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Attack at Nancy Pelosi’s home is the latest symptom of politics off the rails
We can hardly act surprised, but we must not lose our capacity for outrage.
November 02, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
OPED-SCOTUS-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Once again, America is reminded that the Supreme Court is a broken institution
Justice Thomas' reprieve for Lindsay Graham, and Justice Alito's assurances as he sought confirmation represent overt partisanship by its conservative majority.
November 01, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-ANTISEMITISM-EDITORIAL-PG
Editorials
Other View: 4 years since Tree of Life massacre, antisemitism still on the rise
We are reminded that hatred of the Jewish people endures; that it flares in times of political and economic uncertainty; and that antisemitic signals from prominent people serve as beacons of hate that draw bigots into the public square — and risk drawing them into action.
October 31, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Editorial Board
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: We endorse these 5 for Olmsted County Board
We speculate with some degree of confidence that the roughly 46,000 Olmsted County residents who live outside of Rochester are more likely to know their Olmsted County commissioner than are Rochester's 117,000 residents, who probably are more familiar with their city council member.
October 29, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board