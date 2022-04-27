SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 28
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials

Other View: Time to examine whether minor vehicle infractions merit police stops

Ideally, civilian interaction with police would be so common that trust between both sides would build rather than deteriorate to today’s levels. Until then, let's curtail the current practice.

OPED-POLICE-INFRACTIONS-EDITORIAL-GET
Demonstrators protesting the killing of Patrick Lyoya gather on April 14, 2022, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Lyoya, a 26-year-old immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, died after being shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids police officer following a traffic stop on April 4.
Scott Olson/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
April 27, 2022 11:00 AM
Share

One big question deserves to be on every police officer’s mind when pulling a motorist over for a relatively minor offense: Is this stop really worth the violent confrontation or death that could follow? Even if cops aren’t asking that question, city governments are, and they increasingly are concluding that, no, it’s better to let the offender move on than risk yet another tragedy that undermines public trust in the police.

On April 4 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, an officer stopped a Black driver for having a license plate that didn’t match his car. The unarmed driver, Patrick Lyoya, made a series of horrendous decisions that escalated into confrontation. In video, the officer wrestles Lyoya to the ground and straddles his back. He then pulls his gun and shoots Lyoya in the back of the head. A license plate violation effectively yielded a death sentence.

There are scores of other horrific examples that resulted in the suspect’s death — which is not to suggest that the suspects weren’t at fault. Ideally, police training would be revamped so that officers’ first reaction in tense situations would not be to assume the worst if the suspect seems distrustful of police. Ideally, civilian interaction with police would be so common that trust between both sides would build rather than deteriorate to today’s levels, where some people, particularly Black young men, worry that they could die simply for asserting their rights or feeling they have to run to save their own lives.

Until that magic day arrives, several cities are deciding that the next best thing is for police to stand down from stopping motorists for minor infractions — like, say, a non-functioning turn signal or an expired tag — to avoid potentially deadly escalations. Law enforcers argue that denying police such pretexts eliminates the potential for searches that could lead to discoveries of contraband guns or drugs.

Los Angeles has ordered cops to stop pulling over motorists for minor infractions. The New York Times reports that other cities such as Pittsburgh and Seattle — and the entire state of Virginia — have imposed similar restrictions. Some prosecutors now say that if cops turn up drugs or other contraband during a minor-infraction stop, they won’t bring charges related to the contraband.

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has spent the past year redefining police functions and how to de-escalate situations before they result in tragic outcomes. By all means, police should step up efforts to stop motorists from engaging in the kinds of conduct that puts others’ lives in danger — particularly racing through red lights and speeding. But it’s also worth looking at the experience of other cities to see if their new stand-down policies are yielding positive results.

One thing’s for sure: It’s time to change the dynamic in which a police stop for a broken tail light yields a tragic outcome.

©2022 STLtoday.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Opinion by St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
What to read next
OPED-CORONAVIRUS-MASKS-TRANSIT-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: The administration is right to protect travelers — and its emergency authority
The Biden administration had no good options after a federal judge invalidated its mask mandates on public transportation Monday. Pushing back on the court’s ruling would put the administration at odds with a great many Americans who are tired of pandemic restrictions and anxious to resume normal life. On the other hand, the coronavirus still poses a danger to society, especially in the tight spaces of trains and planes.
April 25, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
Business man traveling and wearing a facemask on the plane
Editorials
Other View: Tolerance at 30,000 feet needed as face masks are no longer required on planes
On Monday, a Florida federal judge, Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mandate requiring masks while traveling on planes, trains and automobiles, assuming the last of those is an Uber or a cab. She declared the regulation an overreach of government power.
April 23, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Chicago Tribune Editorial Board
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Proceed with municipal ID program, but clarify it for immigrants
Somewhere in your wallet or purse — probably next to your credit card of choice — is your driver's license.
April 23, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-CORONAVIRUS-MASKS-EDITORIAL-TB
Editorials
Other View: Toss mask mandates for good
The Biden administration’s latest defeat in its stubborn fight to keep in place COVID-19 safety protocols should bring the president to the reality that Americans are done with pandemic mandates. They're ready to make their own decisions about how to protect themselves.
April 22, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  The Detroit News