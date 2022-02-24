SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Opinion | Editorials

Other View: Top minority students aren’t going directly to college —that’s everyone’s problem

Opinion by Dallas Morning News Editorial Board
February 24, 2022 08:00 AM
Black and Latino students graduating in the top 10% of their high school class aren’t entering college directly from high school even though their academic performance would grant them automatic acceptance to public colleges and universities in Texas.

Even if the reasons are understandable — scary college costs or providing financial help for their families — this is a disquieting trend as Dallas Morning News reporter Valeria Olivares reports . Prior to the pandemic, nearly 17% of Black students and 16% of Latinos in Texas who graduated in the top 10% of their classes didn’t enroll at any college or university in the nation.

This trend exacerbates existing underrepresentation of Black and Hispanic students at state flagship colleges and universities and widens gaps between the proportion of white Americans with degrees and Blacks with degrees. The Lumina Foundation, which tracks such trends, says this degree gap expanded from 18 percentage points to 20 percentage points between 2008 and 2018, the most recent year for which this data is available.

Harrison Keller, Texas’ higher education commissioner, put a finer point on this trend in an address last year to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Keller said direct-to-college enrollments of high school graduates dropped more than 6% and that dual credit enrollments of high school students and transfers from community colleges to universities each fell about 8% since the pandemic began.

Minority and first-generation students who forgo college to enter the labor force are at risk of being mired in low-paying, dead-end jobs that won’t deliver long-term economic opportunities. The Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce reports that of Americans with earnings in the top 60%, 57% have an associate’s degree or higher, compared with only 28% of earners in the bottom 40%. Roughly 46% of white, 64% of Asian adults have an associate’s degree or higher, compared with 21% of Hispanic adults and 31% of Black adults.

These lost opportunities cost the U.S. economy nearly $1 trillion annually in forgone earnings, consumer spending, tax revenue and social services, according to the center’s research.

Educators and state policymakers need to reverse these trends. A four-year college degree may not be for everyone, but students will need training after high school. However, community college enrollment in Texas is now lower than enrollment at the state’s four-year universities for the first time since the 1990s.

In 2015, Texas established the goal of at least 60% of Texans ages 25-34 having a certificate or degree by 2030 — a major step toward a diverse, sustainable, educated and globally competitive workforce. But 2030 is now less than a decade away, and the clock is ticking.

©2022 The Dallas Morning News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Opinion by Dallas Morning News Editorial Board
