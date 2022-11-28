SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, November 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: Turn ’em over, Donald: Congress has a right to see Trump’s taxes

Under the clear language of the law, the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, along with the Senate Finance Committee chair and Joint Committee on Taxation chair, can see anyone’s federal returns, but Trump has fought Neal’s request for the filings since 2019. And Tuesday, the law prevailed and Trump lost.

OPED-TRUMP-TAXRETURNS-EDITORIAL-GET
Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., in February 2022 in Washington, D.C.
Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesTNS
Opinion by New York Daily News Editorial Board
November 28, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

When Richie Neal was mayor of Springfield, in Western Massachusetts, in the 1980s, Donald Trump was a lying Manhattan real estate promoter who routinely cheated those who were foolish enough to do business with him. God knows what Trump’s tax returns looked like, but those suspect documents were a matter only between Trump and the IRS.

Neal is now chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee — Republicans haven’t retaken the House quite yet — and he was fully vindicated Tuesday when the U.S. Supreme Court decided that he has the right to inspect Trump’s returns.

Actually, under the clear language of the law, the chair, along with the Senate Finance Committee chair and Joint Committee on Taxation chair, can see anyone’s federal returns, but Trump has fought Neal’s request for the filings since 2019. And Tuesday, the law prevailed and Trump lost.

The high court’s action was a spare, unsigned 31-word order letting stand a lower court’s decision. That’s in contrast to Chief Justice John Roberts’ sweeping 22-page opinion in July 2020 deciding that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s grand jury was entitled to Trump’s accounting records. But the principle is the same: that no one is above the law, from a sitting president to a former one to John Q. Public.

The grand jury used the materials to build a criminal case against Trump for financial crimes, before current DA Alvin Bragg gave Trump a pass in what career prosecutors and this page are convinced was a serious mistake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neal will get the 1040s under seal and can only release them with a vote of the committee. Whether that’ll happen is unknown at this point. After Neal relinquishes the chair’s gavel on Jan. 3, the future Republican chair may be inclined to drop the whole matter.

But maybe, just maybe, he or she will believe in transparency and choose to continue the probe of Trump’s secret taxes. If not, the Democratic chair of the Senate Finance Committee should take over the exercise.

©2022 New York Daily News
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-BONO-CAPITALISM-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Bono’s moment of surrender to the mysterious ways of capitalism
“Globalization has brought more people out of poverty than any other –ism,” Bono said. “If somebody comes to me with a better idea, I’ll sign up."
November 26, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Las Vegas Review-Journal Editorial Board
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Will you help the 1 in 10 among us who are 'food insecure'?
Are you tired of turkey sandwiches? When you open your refrigerator, do you risk an avalanche of Tupperware filled with leftover green bean casserole, stuffing and cranberry sauce? Are you already trying to figure out how to drop a few pounds before the next round of holiday overeating begins?
November 26, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-MUSK-TWITTER-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Elon Musk’s impending destruction of Twitter has consequences small and large
The mercurial Master of the Universe who bought one of the world’s most powerful social networks made a rare decent decision over the weekend when Elon Musk let Donald Trump back on Twitter. There’s little doubt Trump violated the social network’s terms of service on and around Jan. 6, but indefinite bans should be based on the consistent application of rules. This was a bill of attainder aimed at the most popular Republican in America.
November 25, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  New York Daily News Editorial Board
US-NEWS-OC-HOSPITALS-PREPARING-HANDLE-YOUNG-1-OC.jpg
Editorials
Other View: It’s a tough year for sick kids. Here’s how to help
While COVID’s severity may be subsiding, viruses will continue to circulate. To prevent another blow to the health-care system, officials need a better way to anticipate and respond to concurrent threats.
November 24, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Bloomberg Opinion