SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 8
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Editorials
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Other View: Uvalde parents put their faith in a school police commander who lost his nerve

OPED-TEXAS-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-EDITORIAL-GET
Police officers stand together at a memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 31, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
June 08, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A CNN reporter correctly confronted the Uvalde, Texas, school district chief of police on Wednesday, refusing to take no for an answer when Chief Pedro Arredondo repeatedly tried to sidestep the reporter and avoid answering crucial questions about last week’s school massacre. Arredondo escaped through a door, after which the school district announced that it would arrest any reporter found on school district property.

These aren’t the actions of administrators and officers interested in an honest assessment of what went wrong in a school shooting that left 19 children and two educators dead. These are the actions of officials doing their best to evade accountability for the apparent hand-wringing cowardice of a commander who restrained law enforcers from taking action to save precious lives.

The threat to arrest reporters applies not just to Robb Elementary, the scene of the massacre, but any school district property where reporters wait to speak with officials. A video posted on Twitter Wednesday showed four school district officers informing reporters that they were regarded as trespassers and subject to arrest.

The pathetic story of Arredondo’s inaction, which may have cost the lives of wounded children, seems to get more pathetic by the day. At first, Uvalde law enforcers looked like heroes when stories circulated of alleged heroism in the first minutes of the school attack. But on closer inspection, it became clear that Arredondo behaved like a bumbling, indecisive coward.

U.S. Border Patrol officers, a police SWAT team and others waited anxiously for the order to go in as the shooter continued his rampage. Parents pleaded with officers to stop standing around and take action. One mother broke through a cordon to rescue her child. They handcuffed her. In the shooter’s presence, children were texting their parents, pleading for help.

ADVERTISEMENT

But for 80 minutes, Arredondo — the incident commander in charge — held back. Some parents have good reason to believe that their wounded children might have bled out during that waiting period. It’s unclear whether additional victims were shot while Arredondo was holding back. Uvalde’s mayor, expressing outrage, asked the Justice Department to investigate.

CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz confronted Arredondo directly at his office — not on school grounds — to ask why Texas Department of Public Safety officials are saying Arredondo wasn’t cooperating with their investigation. Arredondo claimed his office was in contact with them, then fell back on the excuse that families are burying their loved ones and, “out of respect,” he would wait for them to finish grieving before answering questions.

Those families will never stop grieving. They deserve answers. It’s too bad that they, like the families whose children were slaughtered in the 2019 Parkland, Florida, school massacre, had to put their trust in a law enforcer who seemed to have lost his nerve when the ability to summon courage might have saved lives.

©2022 STLtoday.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-TEACHERS-GUNS-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: Don’t expect teachers to be substitute police officers when the shooting starts
Teachers are trained to elevate young minds, not to gun down people wielding assault weapons who burst into their classroom intent on mass murder.
June 06, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Los Angeles Times Editorial Board
Our View editorial graphic
Editorials
Our View: Love it or hate it, new Peace Plaza is worth the trip
Just watch your step.
June 04, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Editorial Board
OPED-GUNMAKERS-LIABILITY-EDITORIAL-LA
Editorials
Other View: If gun control won't work, at least take away gun makers' liability protection
With more than 300 million firearms in Americans’ hands — enough for every man, woman and child to have one — it does no good anymore to rant and rave about gun control. The National Rifle Association owns enough members of Congress to block meaningful measures and is no doubt working this very minute to block any new legislation in response to the slaughter of 19 children in Uvalde, Texas.
June 01, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board
OPED-RELIG-SOUTHERN-BAPTIST-ABUSE-EDITORIAL-GET
Editorials
Other View: The Southern Baptist blasphemy
"How many children were raped, how many people were assaulted, how many screams were silenced, while we boasted that no one could reach the world for Jesus like we could? That’s more than a crisis. It’s blasphemy."
May 30, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Editorial Board